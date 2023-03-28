Barcelona attacker's father upset with Xavi due to his son's lack of game time: Reports

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati's father is reportedly unhappy with his son's situation at the club.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Bori Fati has met with club higher-ups Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff regarding the youngster's playing time this season under manager Xavi Hernandez.

The winger has fallen down the pecking order after being expected to be a regular contributor at the start of the season. Regular injuries, alongside a series of mediocre performances, have pushed Xavi to lose confidence in the player.

During the meeting, Fati Sr. demanded more involvement for his son. He also requested clarification over the club's stance on the forward, after multiple reports that Barcelona were looking to offload him.

Alemany and Cruyff assured Bori that Ansu remained an integral part of the team's future. However, they said the decision regarding his playing time was in Xavi's hands.

Having inherited the number 10 jersey from Lionel Messi, Fati was expected to be the next superstar for the Blaugrana. However, he has currently fallen out of favor. The report adds that the forward is looking to constantly improve, but injuries and a lack of playing time have halted his development.

He has started just 11 games across competitions for Barcelona this season, featuring in 36 games overall.

With earning a massive €12 million a year, poor performances could mark an exit from the club for Ansu Fati. Barcelona are in the midst of a massive financial crisis and cutting the youngster's wages could go a long way in helping them.

Barcelona goalkeeper looking for move as contract expires

Inaki Pena could leave the La Liga giants at the end of the season.

Barcelona's second-choice goalkeeper Inaki Pena has informed his agents to look for options elsewhere at the end of the season, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spaniard's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it is likely he will leave Camp Nou in search of regular game time.

Pena has struggled to make appearances amidst Marc-Andre ter Stegen's brilliant form for the Blaugrana. The German keeper has kept 21 clean sheets in 37 games across competitions this season.

There is no shortage of interest in Pena, especially from Turkey, where he spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray. The report adds that Real Betis are also monitoring the situation.

However, Barcelona are looking to keep Pena at the club for another year. At the start of the season, it looked likely that he would his extend his stay, however, extension talks have come to a standstill. It is hard to envision the club spending too much amidst their Financial Fair Play troubles.

Should Pena leave, 21-year-old third-choice goalkeeper Arnau Tenas could become the backup. His contract is also set to expire, but the Blaugrana are expected to trigger a two-year extension clause.

