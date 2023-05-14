Barcelona attacker doesn't speak to Xavi amid claims that he could be offloaded to fund potential incomings: Reports

Ansu Fati is reportedly not on speaking terms with Barcelona manager Xavi anymore amid reports that he could be offloaded by the club. The youngster is among the players who have no future at Camp Nou and will be used to raise funds in the summer.

As per a report in El Nacional, Barcelona are ready to sell Fati this summer and the player is aware of the situation. He has stopped talking to Xavi as he prepares for the exit.

Fati was highly rated by Barcelona and the club went on to hand him the iconic #10 jersey worn by Lionel Messi. However, a string of injury issues and a bad run of form has led to him falling down the pecking order at the club.

The 20-year-old has not managed to get his place back in the starting XI since returning from his latest injury in March. Since then, he has played over 60 minutes in a match twice in the last 10 games, scoring once.

The Spain international has been linked with a move to the Premier League. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly promised to bring a €70 million offer for the forward.

Ansu Fati's father wants him to leave Barcelona

Ansu Fati's father, Bori, is furious with Barcelona and has urged his son to leave the club. He wants his son to play more but believes it will not happen at the club.

He told COPE:

"If it was up to me, I would take him [to another team], but [Ansu] wants to stay at Barca. As a dad, I am angry. Seeing Ansu play so little winds you up a little bit, and sometimes I think as a father, not a coach. I called Mateu [Alemany, the Barca director of football], he told us that Ansu is part of the club's heritage and they have bet big on him."

Bori added:

"As a dad, I think differently, maybe I am wrong. He is your franchise player, the No. 10, he took [that number] on when no one was ready to take it from [Lionel] Messi. What annoys me is how they're treating him in terms of minutes. One minute, two, three... I am not asking for him to be a starter whatever because all the forwards at the club are phenomenal, but we are talking about Ansu Fati, of Spain and Barca, who came through La Masia... if you don't give him [a chance], who will you?"

Fati has started 11 times in La Liga this season, and has come off the bench in 20 games. He has managed just four goals and three assists in 1,219 minutes on the pitch.

Poll : 0 votes