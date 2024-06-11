Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen linked with swap deal involving Ansu Fati: Reports

Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly open to a swap deal involving Ansu Fati and Jeremie Frimpong. As per Barca Universal, the two sides are discussing a deal that would see the two players switch clubs.

Jeremie Frimpong is regarded very highly and is very much coveted following a stellar season with Bayer Leverkusen. The Dutchman played a key role in helping Xabi Alonso's side clinch the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal undefeated.

Frimpong is an attacking-minded right-back who loves to burst forward at every opportunity and enjoyed a fantastic attacking output last season. He scored 14 goals and produced 12 assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

Fati, on the other hand, has endured a fall from grace after enjoying a phenomenal start to his career. The Spaniard was once regarded as the heir to Lionel Messi at Barcelona but his career has gone wayward of late.

The 21-year-old spent the last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion but never quite managed to hit it off at the Amex Stadium. He featured just 30 times across competitions for the Seagulls while contributing with four goals and one assist.

Barcelona have been in the market for a right-back for quite a while now and Frimpong could be the solution to their woes in the position. Fati, on the other hand, could resurrect his career in the Bundesliga under his compatriot Xabi Alonso.

Ronald Koeman blames Barcelona after Frenkie de Jong is ruled out for Euro 2024

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has slammed Barcelona after star midfielder Frenkie de Jong was ruled out for the Euro 2024 with an injury. The Dutch manager has claimed that the Blaugrana rushed the midfielder back from an ankle injury.

The Netherlands were landed a major blow ahead of the start of the Euros as Frenkie de Jong was ruled out of the tournament on Monday (June 10). The 54-cap midfielder missed the last six games of the season for Barcelona with an ankle injury and is yet to fully recover.

While discussing the situation, Koeman hit out at Barca for hurrying the midfielder back to action. He said:

"We came to a conclusion that even in the next 3 weeks, De Jong will not be fully ready. He has a history with this injury. His club took risks before and now we have to pay the price. I know that he played while he was not 100% ready."

Losing De Jong would be a huge blow to the Netherlands' chances at the European Championships. The 27-year-old has been an important player for the Oranje in recent years.