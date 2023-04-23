Barcelona begin talks to sign 2 soon-to-be free agents including 28-year-old Liverpool star: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona are interested in signing Liverpool's Naby Keita and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window. Both players will become free agents this summer.

Keita has had an injury-plagued campaign this season, making only 13 appearances across competitions for the Reds. He arrived on Merseyside in 2018 after a £52.75m from RB Leipzig.

However, Keita's time at Liverpool has been marked with consistent injury issues and he has featured in only 129 games for the club. Keita could be one of the first names heading towards the exit door this summer as the Reds look to reshuffle their midfield.

Zaha, on the other hand, has been one of Crystal Palace's most important players since he joined the Eagles. The winger has scored six goals and has provided three assists in 25 matches across competitions this season. Zaha has made 455 appearances for Palace across two spells, scoring 89 goals and providing 76 assists.

However, there are uncertainties over him potentially signing a new deal with the Premier League club. The 30-year-old could provide Barcelona with a spark of attacking creativity that Xavi's side have often lacked this season.

"They are really great players" - Atletico Madrid starlet spoke highly of Barcelona's midfield duo

Atletico Madrid starlet Pablo Barrios, 19, recently spoke highly of Barca's midfielders Pedri and Gavi. The two youngsters have established themselves as two of the best midfield prospects in world football.

Speaking of Gavi and Pedri, Barrios had nothing but high praise. Ahead of Los Rojiblancos' La Liga showdown against the Blaugrana, Barrios told EFE (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Gavi and Pedri, we already know what players they are, both at Barcelona and in the national team. They are two guys with a lot of quality. The truth is, they are really great players.”

Gavi has made 41 appearances for the Blaugrana across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists. Pedri, meanwhile, has scored seven goals in 30 matches. The 20-year-old, however, has been sidelined with a muscle injury.

Barcelona are currently leading 1-0 in their La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

