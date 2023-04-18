Barcelona believe Real Madrid have shot themselves in the foot after posting video detailing rivals' alleged past links to General Franco - Reports

According to Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona believe Real Madrid made a mistake by releasing the latest video statement. Los Blancos released a video on their social media channels after Barca president Joan Laporta called the Madrid giants a regime club.

They claimed that Barca had a close relationship with former Spanish dictator Franco. Here are some lines from Los Blancos' video (h/t Madrid Xtra):

“Barcelona awarded the insignia of gold and brilliants to Franco. Barcelona made Franco an honorary member in 1965. Barcelona was saved 3 times from bankruptcy with 3 reclassifications by Franco.”

It further claimed:

“Barça won 8 La Liga’s and 9 Cups during Franco's tenure. Real Madrid went 15 years without La Liga during that time. During the Civil War, Real Madrid players were m*rdered, detained or exiled.”

The video added:

“The Camp Nou was inaugurated by the General Minister of Franco.”

The video ended with a historic quote from the legendary Santiago Bernabeu:

“When I hear that Real Madrid has been the regime team, it makes me want to sh*t on the father of the one who says it.”

However, Barca believe Los Blancos have made a mistake with the recently released video, as there are ample instances of the club's links with Franco. They are also happy to see the number of photos and videos that have percolated on social media linking the Merengue club to Franco.

What did Barcelona president Joan Laporta say about Real Madrid?

Barca President Joan Laporta Press Conference

Barca have been accused of paying the former vice-president of the refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, €7.2 million between 2001 and 2018.

While addressing the media to declare the club's innocence, Laporta took shots at Los Blancos' stance on the matter. He said (via The Athletic):

"They (Real) claim to feel aggravated in sporting terms by this. This comes from a club, as we all know, that has been favoured from refereeing back in history and still nowadays. A club that was regarded as ‘the club of the regime’ back in the days."

Laporta's comments didn't sit well with their La Liga rivals, and they have since issued the statement on the matter.

