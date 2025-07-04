Barcelona blame key member from Nico Williams' entourage for derailing potential signing: Reports

Barcelona have put the blame for their failure to land priority target Nico Williams this summer on his agent Felix Tainta, as per reports. The Spanish champions were left reeling at the news of Williams signing a new deal with Athletic Club after weeks of speculation about his future.
Journalist Santi Ovalle has revealed on Carrusel Deportivo (via Barca Universal) that the club has pointed fingers at Tainta for the failed transfer. The journalist revealed that a club source said the agent worked in the interest of the Basque club, as he represents several of their players.
“We believe it was the agent who derailed a done deal, because he defends the interests of Athletic Club, since he has several players there and stands to lose business."
Barcelona were in talks with Nico Williams for weeks, with the forward having agreed to move to the Catalan club on reduced wages. They also signified their intention to trigger his €62 million release clause, having been on his trail for over a year.
In the last week, talks stalled as Williams demanded for assurance from the reigning LaLiga champions over his registration status. His agent also reportedly asked that a clause be included in his contract with Barcelona that will allow him to leave as a free agent if they fail to register him. The Catalan giants refused these conditions, knowing their precarious financial state, leading the deal to reach a dead end.
Williams had an agreement in place with the Spanish giants and had informed his club of his decision to move there. The 22-year-old, however, wanted assurances that he would not go through the same registration problems Dani Olmo and Pau Victor did last season and decided against moving once he did not get them.
Barcelona dealt blow as Nico Williams signs new deal
Barcelona have received a severe blow to their squad planning as Nico Williams has penned a new deal with Athletic Club. The Spain international has now turned down an opportunity to join Hansi Flick's side and is set to continue with his boyhood club.
Williams has signed a contract that sees him tied to Athletic Club until 2035, with a release clause of just over €95 million. The youngster will also receive an improved salary to match his status as one of Europe's finest talents.
Barcelona will now have to turn their attention back to Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford, both of whom are open to joining them this summer. They have tried for Williams two years in a row and will now face other targets.