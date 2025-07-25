Barcelona board and coaching staff want to strip key player off captaincy following recent antics on social media: Reports

Barcelona coaches and the board want to strip Marc-Andre ter Stegen of the captaincy, according to Mundo Deportivo (via ReshadFCB). They do not see the German as a part of the club's plans, and want to ensure the captains for next season are picked from the core of the side.

Hansi Flick recently informed Ter Stegen that he would not be the no.1 choice at the club, and he then received further bad news from the medical staff, who advised him to undergo another surgery.

Ter Stegen was initially reluctant to undergo the surgery that would delay his return to the pitch, but he accepted the decision earlier this week. He confirmed on his social media accounts and said:

"I wear the colors and jersey of FC Barcelona with great pride, whether on or off the pitch, in moments of success and in difficult times. Today is a personally difficult day for me. Physically and athletically, I feel in very good shape, although unfortunately I am not free from pain."

"After intensive discussions with the FC Barcelona medical team and external experts, the quickest and safest way for me to fully recover is through back surgery. After my last operation on my back, I returned to the pitch after 66 days—almost two months; this time, the doctors believe about three months will be necessary as a precaution, to avoid any risks."

Ter Stegen has lost his place in Flick's starting eleven after his ACL injury last season. Wojciech Szczęsny replaced him, and has signed a new two-year deal with the club. Barcelona have also signed Joan Garcia as their new no.1 from rivals Espanyol this summer.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen told to leave Barcelona by Lothar Matthaus

Lothar Matthäus was speaking to BILD earlier this month when he urged Marc-André ter Stegen to leave Barcelona. He claimed that the German goalkeeper should accept Hansi Flick's decision and consider paying regularly this season to earn a spot in the German national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He said (via BarcaTimes):

"In my opinion, Ter Stegen will not play for Barca again. He needs to play to achieve his dream of participating in the World Cup; if he wants to play in the World Cup, he should leave. I understand [Ter Stegen] — he performed well, was a team captain, and has his life in Barcelona, but he must accept his fate now. Barça has other ideas and different plans. These are decisions that must be accepted, there's no need to complain as this is part of football. There is nothing and nobody bigger than the club."

Ter Stegen was linked with Manchester United and the Saudi Pro League this summer, but the German is keen on staying and fighting for his place at Camp Nou.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More