Barcelona board want Ronald Koeman sacked - Reports

A few members of the Barcelona board have reportedly asked Joan Laporta to sack Ronald Koeman. However, the club's financial status is stopping them from taking such a drastic decision.

As per a report in AS, TV3 have exclusive information that Barcelona board members are not happy with Ronald Koeman. They want the manager sacked after the Catalan side were humbled in the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Joan Laporta is reportedly yet to come to a decision regarding the Barcelona manager's future as they will have to pay over £10 million to sack him. Ronald Koeman's contract with the Catalan club ends next summer, and Xavi has been touted to take over.

Ronald Koeman on Barcelona's loss to Bayern Munich

Ronald Koeman has admitted his team is not on par with Bayern Munich and is thus proud of the way his players played in the 3-0 defeat. The Dutchman claims they need to be realistic about the situation and said:

"You have to be realistic in life. Our young players showed we have a future and we have a lot of players to come back from injuries. It is what it is. We know we're missing a lot of players in attack and we have to wait a few weeks to have more options and more speed going forward. I don't want to look for excuses but everyone knows the problems we had with the players who were unavailable.

"It's very tough to play against a team like Bayern when you don't have much speed going forward. We have to accept it and keep working. And we have to recognise the team we were up against. To do damage against a team like Bayern you have to be at your very best and you have to admit it when the other team is better. But I'm a little tired of talking about the same thing, in a few weeks the team will be different because we'll have more players available and we will be fitter."

Barcelona have been unbeaten in LaLiga this season and could go joint-top of the table if they win their game in hand against Sevilla.

