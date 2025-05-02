Barcelona boss Hansi Flick decides who will replace injured Jules Kounde at right-back in Champions League semi-final second leg vs Inter: Reports

According to Barca Universal, Barcelona's Ronald Araujo is set to replace the injured Jules Kounde in the return UCL fixture against Inter Milan. During the first leg of the semis, which ended in a draw (3-3), Kounde had to be replaced by Eric Garcia in the 42nd minute.

After the game, a medical examination was carried out, and the result showed that the Frenchman sustained a thigh injury. He's also expected to be on the sidelines for three weeks and would miss the reverse fixture in Milan.

In his absence, Eric was rumored to be Kounde's replacement at right-back. However, Araujo is said to have a higher probability of replacing the Frenchman in his position.

The aforementioned report also suggests that Hansi Flick might prefer the Uruguayan due to his physicality and energy in defense. In the first leg, Barcelona struggled to deal with set pieces and Inter's aerial threat.

To remedy the defensive situation, Flick is looking to bring Araujo, who is 191cm tall, into the backline to help clear aerial threats. While Araujo and Eric are centre-backs, they could both feature as right-backs when called upon.

Amid the talks, Kounde has been excellent at right-back for La Blaugrana, recording 12 goal contributions in 53 games. While his absence might be felt, Eric or Araujo could fill the void at right-back.

"I believe in my team" - Lamine Yamal on Barcelona's draw versus Inter Milan

Following their fierce draw in the semifinal against the Nerazzurri, Lamine Yamal has expressed conviction that Barcelona would triumph over Inter. He, however, emphasized that Barca needs to correct their errors.

After the draw in the first leg, Yamal spoke to the press and said (via Barca Universal on X):

"I believe in my team. I've believed in us since the beginning of the season. I think we're capable. We're much better. We just have to correct the mistakes and give everything for the fans and for the shirt, and you'll see how we'll win."

Yamal has been one of the drivers behind Blaugrana's progress, scoring five and recording three assists in 12 UCL games this season.

