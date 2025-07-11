Barcelona boss Hansi Flick gives green light for club to sign Manchester United star: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has green lit the operation to move for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford this summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are still eyeing a move for a new winger this summer, having failed with their attempt to sign Athletic Club star Nico Williams.

Journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed now that Flick has given his permission to the club to try to sign Rashford. La Blaugrana will look to pursue a loan deal, instead of a permanent one, for the Manchester United man, given their precarious financial situation.

Barcelona deployed a great deal of resources as they looked to sign primary target Williams before the Spain international decided to pen a new deal at his club. They were also met with rejection by Premier League champions Liverpool, from whom they sought to sign Luis Diaz this summer.

Rashford has received a clear message from his club that he will not continue beyond this summer, as he is currently without a shirt number. The Englishman is keen on a move to Spain despite interest from elsewhere, and is intent on joining the Spanish champions for UEFA Champions League football.

Marcus Rashford fell out of favour with Red Devils coach Ruben Amorim just a month after his arrival from Sporting Club in December. The 27-year-old moved to Aston Villa on a short-term loan deal in the second half of the 2024-25 season, where he enjoyed a fine stint before returning to the Red Devils. They put him up for sale alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho, and Barcelona will look to snap him up.

Manchester United considering offer for Barcelona midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are considering making an offer to sign Barcelona star Marc Casado this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are intent on strengthening their squad this summer after a disappointing 15th place finish in the Premier League last season.

Fichajes.net reports (via Yahoo Sports) that Casado has emerged as a target for Ruben Amorim's side as they look to inject freshness in their midfield. Manchester United will look to make an offer of around €80 million for the highly-rated 21-year-old, who enjoyed an excellent breakout season.

Casado made 22 league appearances for his boyhood club before injury slowed him down in the second half of the season. The imminent return to fitness of Marc Bernal as well as the presence of the likes of Frenkie De Jong will surely impact his minutes going forward. As a result, he may be open to joining a new club for regular football this summer.

