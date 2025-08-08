Barcelona boss Hansi Flick handed one-match ban by UEFA for rule violation: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is reportedly set to be suspended from the touchline for one game after he was found guilty of contravening UEFA rules. The German manager will miss his side's first game in the league phase of the 2025-26 season following his sanction, which will take effect immediately.

A report from Marca (via BarcaUniversal) has revealed that Flick and his assistant Marcus Sorg have been hit with sanctions for their actions during the 2024-25 season. They will both be banned for one UEFA club game and have been slapped with a fine of €20,000 apiece.

Hansi Flick and Sorg were found guilty of breaching Article 11 of UEFA's Disciplinary Regulations last season. They were deemed to have violated basic rules of decency and general principles of conduct by insulting or protesting against matchday officials.

The former Bayern Munich boss was found to have insulted the officials after his side's heartbreaking defeat to Italian giants Inter Milan in the semi-final of last season's UEFA Champions League. Inter ran out 4-3 victors at the San Siro, eliminating Barcelona after some controversial decisions during the game went their way.

The Serie A side went on to play in the final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), losing 5-0 against the French giants. Flick led Barcelona to a semi-final appearance in the Champions League in his first season in charge and will be keen to go one step further this season. His side will have to go through their first hurdle without him in the dugout.

Barcelona handed boost ahead of Gamper Trophy: Reports

Barcelona have been handed a boost ahead of playing in the Gamper Trophy final against Como with the return of Ferran Torres to training, as per reports. The former Manchester City man is set to be available for the game against the Serie A side on Sunday, August 10th.

Víctor Navarro @victor_nahe Dani Olmo, al margen hoy por una sobrecarga muscular Ferran Torres ya se incorporó ayer por la tarde tras no entrenar el jueves en la primera sesión por fatiga acumulada de la Gira Lewandowski es baja para el Gamper Mañana doble sesión

Journalist Victor Navarro has revealed that Torres joined team training on Thursday evening after missing the morning session. The Spaniard was left out of his side's win over Daegu FC to end their Asian tour due to muscle overload.

With Robert Lewandowski out injured, Hansi Flick will be pleased with Torres' availability for the Gamper Trophy final. He will opt for one of Torres or Marcus Rashford for a starting shirt against Como in Sunday's game. The Englishman featured as the striker in the game against Daegu and found the net for his new side.

