  • home icon
  • Football
  • Barcelona
  • Barcelona boss Hansi Flick handed one-match ban by UEFA for rule violation: Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick handed one-match ban by UEFA for rule violation: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Aug 08, 2025 15:52 GMT
FC Barcelona v FC Seoul - Preseason Friendly - Source: Getty
FC Barcelona v FC Seoul - Preseason Friendly - Source: Getty

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is reportedly set to be suspended from the touchline for one game after he was found guilty of contravening UEFA rules. The German manager will miss his side's first game in the league phase of the 2025-26 season following his sanction, which will take effect immediately.

Ad

A report from Marca (via BarcaUniversal) has revealed that Flick and his assistant Marcus Sorg have been hit with sanctions for their actions during the 2024-25 season. They will both be banned for one UEFA club game and have been slapped with a fine of €20,000 apiece.

Hansi Flick and Sorg were found guilty of breaching Article 11 of UEFA's Disciplinary Regulations last season. They were deemed to have violated basic rules of decency and general principles of conduct by insulting or protesting against matchday officials.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former Bayern Munich boss was found to have insulted the officials after his side's heartbreaking defeat to Italian giants Inter Milan in the semi-final of last season's UEFA Champions League. Inter ran out 4-3 victors at the San Siro, eliminating Barcelona after some controversial decisions during the game went their way.

The Serie A side went on to play in the final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), losing 5-0 against the French giants. Flick led Barcelona to a semi-final appearance in the Champions League in his first season in charge and will be keen to go one step further this season. His side will have to go through their first hurdle without him in the dugout.

Ad

Barcelona handed boost ahead of Gamper Trophy: Reports

Barcelona have been handed a boost ahead of playing in the Gamper Trophy final against Como with the return of Ferran Torres to training, as per reports. The former Manchester City man is set to be available for the game against the Serie A side on Sunday, August 10th.

Ad

Journalist Victor Navarro has revealed that Torres joined team training on Thursday evening after missing the morning session. The Spaniard was left out of his side's win over Daegu FC to end their Asian tour due to muscle overload.

With Robert Lewandowski out injured, Hansi Flick will be pleased with Torres' availability for the Gamper Trophy final. He will opt for one of Torres or Marcus Rashford for a starting shirt against Como in Sunday's game. The Englishman featured as the striker in the game against Daegu and found the net for his new side.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications