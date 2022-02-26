Barcelona to bring in a young striker to complement Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they can't sign Erling Haaland- Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as a back-up option if they are unable to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona want to bring in Haaland in the summer but with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting the ground running, the Blaugrana could decide to settle for Isak instead. The Catalan giants are reportedly more than happy with the Gabonese striker's form and will look to bring in Real Sociedad striker as a backup to the former Arsenal star.

The report states that Xavi does not have Luuk de Jong, Martin Braithwaite or Memphis Depay in his future plans and prefers Aubameyang to take the club forward. The Spaniard would rather bring in a back-up option like Isak, who would be much cheaper than Haaland in the summer.

Aubameyang has been in great form since joining Barcelona in January. The striker has scored four goals in his five appearances for the Catalan club so far. The 32-year old was on target for the Blaugrana in their 4-2 win over Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday.

Isak, on the other hand, has struggled this season, which should significantly reduce his potential transfer fee in the summer. The Swede has only managed eight goals in 29 appearances so far this campaign.

"He is already one of the best in the word" - Aubameyang on playing with Haaland at Barcelona

Aubameyang was asked about the prospect of playing with Haaland at some point in the future. The former Arsenal striker was full of praise for the Borussia Dortmund man. He said:

"It would be an honour to play with Haaland at Barcelona. I am always prepared for a healthy competition with my teammates. I am not a coach, but I think he is a ‘crack’. He scores a lot of goals, he has a very good physique, and a lot of speed. It’s very rare, because he is very ‘big’ but runs a lot. It’s incredible. For his age, he is already one of the best in the word."

