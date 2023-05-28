Barcelona doing all they can to convince Arsenal target to make Camp Nou move - Reports

Barcelona are grappling with the departure of their esteemed captain Sergio Busquets, but will look to fill that void with Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan (according to El Nacional).

With the defensive midfielder bidding adieu, the club has quickly identified the potential heir to the throne, who they believe is capable of possibly replicating his presence.

Joan Laporta, the figure at the helm of Barca, has been in steady contact with Gundogan. Recently, he reignited the conversations, showing that the club is more than just casually interested in the German player.

Gundogan, previously linked with Barcelona on several occasions, had seemingly put those thoughts on the back burner, with his sights set on the imminent Champions League final.

The timing of Barcelona's revived interest in Gundogan is no accident. The Barca president is well aware that Gundogan's contract with Manchester City will reach its end in 2023. That opens a window for many clubs, Arsenal among them, to try and charm the German midfielder.

Manchester City themselves are hell-bent on retaining him, especially given his exceptional performances this season. In a bid to keep him, they've made another offer - a two-year contract proposal, after Gundogan turned down their previous one-year deal.

However, rumblings suggest that Gundogan is seeking a fresh start and Barcelona may just have the allure he's looking for. Talks between the player and the club have resumed, as Mundo Deportivo reports. Gundogan's agent, alongside Barca's representatives, have convened to discuss the intricacies of a potential contract, including its length and cost.

Can Barcelona afford to sign Ilkay Gundogan?

If Laporta and Barca have their way, Gundogan, who is on Arsenal's radar, could be swapping the English rain for the Spanish sun sooner than many anticipate. With the recent announcements signaling the exits of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, the financial landscape at Barcelona has undergone a significant shift.

These departures have freed up some monetary headroom, aiding the club's compliance with financial fair play regulations, according to El Nacional. Consequently, the road to pursuing the Arsenal target is less riddled with obstacles, and the chase has been reignited.

The Catalan powerhouse is now in a position to make bigger moves and accelerate the process of roping in a worthy successor to the departing Busquets. This ability to maneuver in the transfer market has been made possible with the imminent approval of Barca's economic viability plan by La Liga.

Poll : 0 votes