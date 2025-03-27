Barcelona chief Deco holds talks with Real Madrid target's representatives over potential free-agent move in the summer: Reports

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and scupper his proposed move to Real Madrid, according to AS (via Tribal Football). The England international will become a free agent this summer and is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Los Blancos.

Alexander-Arnold's availability has opened the door for Barca to make a last-ditch swoop, despite a five-year deal reportedly already in place for Alexander-Arnold to move to Madrid. As per the report from AS, Barcelona sporting director Deco has already held conversations with the player’s entourage.

While there have been rumors about Barca's interest in the 26-year-old previously as well, their financial restrictions have prevented them from pushing further. Deco reportedly feels there is still a chance to thwart Madrid’s pursuit, especially as no pre-contract agreement has been signed.

The Catalans are looking at a long-term strategy, and they are targeting to sign a less prominent alternative should their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold fail. As for Real Madrid, they will remain optimistic as the deal is said to be in its final stages, according to reports from Spain.

Indeed, they are exploring whether to bring Alexander-Arnold in early for June’s Club World Cup, but that would take Liverpool’s cooperation (via talkSPORT).

"It’s not about Real Madrid vs Barcelona" - Hansi Flick criticizes fixture congestion ahead of Osasuna clash

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick did not mince his words about the club’s congested fixture calendar ahead of their rescheduled LaLiga fixture against Osasuna on Thursday, March 27. In his pre-match press conference, Flick expressed his displeasure at his players receiving little recovery time following the international window.

La Blaugrana were supposed to face Osasuna earlier this month but the fixture was postponed due to the death of Barca's first team doctor Carles Miñarro.

Talking about the congestion, Flick said (via Football Espana):

“It’s to do with the recovery of the players. I’m not happy about this. You see other leagues, how they handle it, with the Champions League, it’s completely different. It’s not about Real Madrid vs Barca, it’s about protecting Spanish teams so they can have success.”

Some Barca players had just under 48 hours between returning from international duty and kick-off. Notably, Raphinha and Ronald Araujo will miss out on the Osasuna match due to long-distance travel from South America.

Barcelona sit level on points with Madrid at the top of La Liga, with a game in hand.

