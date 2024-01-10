Barcelona chief Joan Laporta rejects request from Xavi to sign Manchester United star: Reports 

Barcelona head coach Xavi has reportedly had his request to sign on-loan Manchester United star Mason Greenwood rejected by club president Joan Laporta.

Xavi had identified the English forward as an ideal signing for his team, according to reports in El Nacional. The Spanish tactician viewed Greenwood as the perfect number 10 for Barca, but he will have to shift attention elsewhere now.

The 22-year-old Englishman is currently reviving his career at Spanish club side Getafe, on loan from parent club Manchester United.

Greenwood's career came to a standstill after he was accused of attempted rape in 2021. The case was dropped earlier this year and the forward returned to professional football, but the Red Devils decided against reintegrating him into the squad.

Following the dismissal of the case, Greenwood is currently trying to revive his career in Spain. The highly rated left-footed winger currently has five goals and four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Getafe.

His returns impressed Barcelona head coach Xavi, who had shown interest in bringing the 22-year-old forward to Camp Nou. However, his request was turned down by Laporta. The Barca president is believed to be concerned about the controversies surrounding Greenwood.

Xavi Hernandez reacts to Barcelona's hard-fought Copa del Rey victory

Spanish giants Barcelona secured a hard-fought win over fourth-tier league side Barbastro to advance to the next round of the Copa del Rey.

Despite going 2-0 ahead in the encounter, Xavi's men had to rely on a Robert Lewandowski penalty to secure a nervy 3-2 victory.

Speaking after the game, Xavi said that his team struggled due to their own shortcomings. He said via (90mins):

"We have suffered more than necessary because of our fault, because of our mistakes. The game gets complicated because we gave away a corner, it means 1-2 and they come out on top. For them it was the game of their life.

"I am left with the feeling that until the 1-2, which we gave away, we have been good in the game. And then with the penalty we suffered again. We give away things that we don’t have to give away."