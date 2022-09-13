Barcelona chose to sign Raphinha instead of Manchester United star because he was too individualistic - Reports

According to reports, Barcelona picked Raphinha ahead of new Manchester United signing Antony. The Catalan giants were linked with both Brazilian wingers but decided to pursue Raphinha over the former Ajax winger, deeming the latter to be an individualistic player.

As per SPORT, Xavi and Jordi Cruyff believed that Raphinha was the better option of the two. The Spanish publication also stated that Barcelona were determined to land one of the two wingers and fight any club interested in them.

The main difference perceived between the two Brazilians by the Barcelona duo was the defensive work rate put in during matches. They felt that Raphinha helped out in defense from the flanks and was committed to improving himself and the team under then coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Xavi and Cruyff believed that Antony relied more on his individual skills and only helped out defensively if he had space ahead of him. These actions often led to him being out of any building attack. This was concluded by Cruyff based on his numerous visits to Amsterdam and witnessing the Brazilian in the Eredivisie and the Champions League.

Raphinha was a target for Leeds United and Chelsea in the summer but ended up completing his dream move to the Blaugrana. Ajax ended up getting the €100 million they demanded for Antony as the Old Trafford side made a late move for the Brazilian in the final days of the window.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed he had agreed a deal with Chelsea for the sale of Raphinha. However, the Catalan side used their influence to make the Brazilian wait in order to allow Barcelona to get their finances sorted and seal the transfer.

He told The Athletic:

"For me it was done with Chelsea. I felt ashamed to go back to Todd Boehly and change the position. I didn't have a choice because it was more important to buy six players than keep Raphinha. But unfortunately, let's say Barcelona influences convinced the player to wait, to wait, to wait until they could find a solution. This shows again the power and the leverage players and their agents have in the system, which for me is exaggerated, too much. We do a lot of investment to build clubs. "

Raphinha has made a good start at Camp Nou and is playing regularly. He has scored once and assisted as many times in five appearances so far.

