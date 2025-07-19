Barcelona close in on loan with option to buy transfer for 27-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Barcelona are nearing a deal to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford on loan with an option to buy him next summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are keen to move on the 27-year-old forward this summer following his falling out with coach Ruben Amorim last year. David Ornstein reports that the Spanish champions are closing in on a deal for the England international and have spoken with intermediaries about the transfer. La Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick has given the operation a green light after holding discussions with the player in recent days, as well.Barcelona are looking to pick up the forward on an initial loan which will be made permanent if certain conditions are met in the 2025-26 season. This move will enable them avoid the significant financial outlay that would ensue if they choose to sign the Englishman permanently this summer. Flick's side are in dire need of a new attacking option, having failed in their attempt to land Nico Williams from Athletic Club this summer. The failure to sign Luis Diaz, coupled with the exit of Ansu Fati on loan, has ensured that Rashford remains the most viable option for the club.Marcus Rashford is very keen on the move to Spain, having hinted in the past that he would love to play for the club. He spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa, where he scored four goals in 17 appearances for the Premier League side before an injury cut his season short. He was left out of the pre-season squad at Manchester United and has seen his shirt number reassigned to Matheus Cunha, indicating that his future lies away from Old Trafford.Barcelona target eyeing Bundesliga switch: ReportsBarcelona target Luis Diaz is keen on a move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool this summer, as per reports. The Colombia international has featured prominently in transfer rumours mills, with reports strongly linking him with an exit from Anfield.Journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Diaz has informed Liverpool of his wish to join Bayern Munich this summer. The 28-year-old has been coveted by Barcelona but has revealed now that he only wishes to join the Bundesliga champions. Bayern Munich saw a £58 million bid turned down for the forward last week, with Liverpool asking for at least £87 million to sell him. His declaration of his desire to move may now soften their stance and encourage the German side to return with another bid for him.