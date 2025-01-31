Barcelona close to pulling out of race to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, PL club are now keen on possible move: Reports

Barcelona are close to pulling the plug on the potential signing of Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford this month, as per journalist Matteo Moretto. The forward is now being linked with a move to Aston Villa, instead, as he seeks a transfer away from Old Trafford.

England international Rashford has been frozen out of the Manchester United squad by coach Ruben Amorim and hasn't made a single appearance since December 15. The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Barcelona this month, as the Spanish giants sought to offer him a way out of his troubles.

Relevo journalist Moretto has now revealed that La Blaugrana are close to pulling out of the bidding to sign the forward as negotiations are at a standstill. The Spanish giants have had difficulties with registering players, and have been unable to create space for the Englishman's significant salary in their books.

Several clubs have monitored Rashford since the start of the transfer window, including the likes of AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, but a move has yet to materialise. Moretto's report indicates that a new suitor has emerged for the pacey forward in the Premier League as Aston Villa are looking to sign him.

Unai Emery's side have sanctioned the sale of striker Jhon Duran for around €77 million to Al-Nassr, leaving them in need of a replacement. The addition of a player of Rashford's quality will help them in their pursuit of success in the UEFA Champions League and the league. The forward may be keen on remaining in the Premier League, and Villa's offer of Champions League football will interest him.

Barcelona keen to sanction exit of Manchester United target - Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are keen to get academy graduate Ansu Fati out of the club before the end of the transfer window, as per SPORT. The Spain international has struggled for regular game time this season, and the club is looking to get him to leave. He's made just eight appearances across competitions this season.

The report has stated that Barcelona have spoken to Jorge Mendes, the agent of the 22-year-old, to find suitors for him before the closure of the window. Manchester United may be willing to make a move for the Spaniard, as they are long-time admirers of his talents.

Ansu Fati has experienced English football already, having spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion. The youngster may opt to return to England if Manchester United indicate their interest. However, a deal will likely only happen if the Red Devils sell one of their own forwards.

