Barcelona closely following footsteps of attacker dubbed 'new Dembele' - Reports

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad forward Mohamed-Ali Cho, who has been likened to Catalans star Ousmane Dembele, according to Culemania [via Diario Gol].

Barcelona made seven new additions to their squad during the recently-concluded transfer window. They signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde for a combined sum of €154 million.

The Blaugrana also brought in Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso on free transfers. They are hopeful that the seven new players will equip Xavi to take the club back to the top in Spain.

Barcelona are already reaping the rewards of their summer transfer business as they sit second in the La Liga table. They have won four and drawn one of their five league matches so far.

Meanwhile, Catalans president Joan Laporta is already looking at ways to strengthen the squad further. Sociedad's Cho has thus popped up on the La Liga giants' radar, according to the aforementioned source.

As things stand, there is no suggestion that the 18-year-old forward is a top target for the Blaugrana. However, Laporta and Co. are keen to keep an eye on his development at Sociedad, as per the report.

Cho's mobility, agility and speed have seen him being compared to Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. The teenager's ability to play anywhere across the front three also makes him an attractive target to Xavi's side.

Investing 50% of Isak transfer's money in Cho & Sadiq was a really nice move by La Real. Mohamed-Ali Cho's transfer to Real Sociedad went a little bit under the radar.04 with plenty of experience and quality.Huge potential and resale value.Big bargain for 11M€.Investing 50% of Isak transfer's money in Cho & Sadiq was a really nice move by La Real. https://t.co/8WGAc4BXpI

While Laporta is monitoring Cho's progress at Sociedad, he is reportedly not in a hurry to pursue a deal for him. It thus remains to be seen when the Catalan outfit intend to step up their interests in the youngster.

It is worth noting that Laporta will have to move a player on to make space for Cho in Xavi's squad. Memphis Depay, who has his contract expiring next summer, is the top candidate to leave as things stand.

How has Barcelona target Cho fared for Sociedad?

Sociedad only acquired Cho's services this summer, splurging €11 million to sign him from Angers SCO. The centre-forward is now contracted to the La Liga club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Cho has made six appearances across all competitions for Imanol Alguacil's side so far this term. While he has only started in two of those matches, he has provided two assists for the team already.

The France Under-21 international will now be looking to establish himself as a regular starter for Sociedad. Meanwhile, Barcelona will continue to keep tabs on him.

