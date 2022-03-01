Barcelona closing in on free transfer for Tottenham Hotspur target - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on AC Milan midfielder and Tottenham Hotspur target Franck Kessie. According to a recent report from Sport, Barca have intensified their contract negotiations with the Ivorian in recent weeks. He is extremely tempted by the prospect of playing at Camp Nou next season.

Kessie joined the Italian club in 2017 on loan with an obligation to buy. Over the years, the Ivorian has improved through leaps and bounds and has now become one of the most indisputable players in AC Milan.

Kessie's current contract will expire in 2022 and the 25-year-old looks like he has no intention of extending his stay with the Rossoneri. This means that the midfielder could leave the club at the end of the season as a free agent. A host of European clubs have shown interest in signing the star.

This includes the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton from the Premier League clubs. Spurs manager Antonio Conte has identified Kessie as one of the major signings for next season as he tries to rebuild his squad. However, it looks like Tottenham could miss the player as Barcelona have intensified their interest in signing Kessie in the last few weeks.

Kessie could choose to join the Spanish side as the prospect of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world will certainly tempt the Ivorian. For Barcelona, this could be a great piece of business as they could land a great midfielder for free.

Should Franck Kessie consider joining Tottenham Hotspur instead of Barcelona?

The 25-year-old should look at Barcelona's current starting line-up and evaluate where he would fit in. A versatile midfielder like Kessie could fit in wherever his coach wants him to be, however, his best position is certainly in a double pivot.

During the season, Barcelona have witnessed the likes of Nico Gonzalez, Pablo Gavi and Pedri Gonzalez earn a spot in the starting XI. Xavi has also placed his trust in them and it looks like the trio will be the stars who will boss Barca's midfield in the future. Add Frenkie de Jong to the equation and it looks like Kessie could end up being a bench player for the club.

However, Kessie could start week in and week out at Tottenham as Conte's tactical setup demands a player like Kessie. With Spurs owner Daniel Levy reportedly promising Conte funds for the summer transfer window, Kessie could also earn the wages that he wants to.

Hence, this summer will be very important for Kessie as it will certainly be one of the most important decisions that he will have to make.

