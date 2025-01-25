Barcelona coaching staff keen to offload 22-year-old star with Manchester United plotting January swoop: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly keen on selling Ansu Fati before the end of the January transfer window, according to Marca. The player has been outlined as one of the biggest names that could leave the club this winter.

Fati has currently fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou, as he has barely been used by head coach Hansi Flick this season. The German tactician has handed just 186 minutes of football action to Fati this season across all competitions, with the player making just eight appearances.

It is believed that Barcelona are currently open to letting go of the 22-year-old forward before the winter transfer window closes in a week's time.

Fati is currently the subject of transfer interest from Manchester United, who are believed to be exploring a January move for the forward. A move for Fati isn't entirely linked to Barcelona wanting to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this winter. Both deals are still far from being decided.

As per the aforementioned report, Fati is reportedly keen on staying at Barca. The La Masia academy graduate is said to be determined to prove himself at the club, despite falling out of favor with Flick.

Hansi Flick makes honest admission on wantaway Barcelona forward

The Barca manager has revealed that he spoke to Fati concerning what he feels will be the best option for him regarding his career at the club. Flick has left the 22-year-old forward out of his squad in recent matches, with reports suggesting that the player could be sold this January.

When asked about where Fati stands in the pecking order at the club, Flick had this to say during a recent press conference (via Barca Blaugranes):

"It’s very important to be honest with the players. I’ve been honest with Ansu. We talked about various options and now it’s his decision. If he wants to stay, that’s fine, he’s a La Masia player."

"This is professional football and performances count. My job is to help him improve and that’s what we want to do with all the players. Ansu is very professional and always focused. I want to help him.”

Barcelona will next be in action in LaLiga against Valencia on Sunday, January 26.

