Barcelona have completed the signing of La Liga star and have added unique clause in his contract - Reports

According to reputed journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona have already reached a pre-contract agreement with Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez regarding a summer move.

Martinez, previously of Real Sociedad, has been a well-established La Liga defender for a while now. The 31-year-old has so far played 354 games in the Spanish top flight. He has been a crucial player at San Mames in recent seasons.

Barca, meanwhile, have been raiding the market to reinforce their defense. Martinez, due to his experience and abilities, has proven to be a top target for the Blaugrana.

However, there are some complications regarding his signing. Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill by €200 million to register new players in the summer.

Considering the situation, the Blaugrana have added a clause to Martinez's contract that would see the player being loaned out to different teams if he is not registered in time.

Martinez, though, will reportedly receive the same salary as agreed with the Catalan club even if he spends time away on loan.

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently spoke about Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine hasn't agreed to a new deal regarding his extension.

He has been heavily linked with a return to the Blaugrana. La Liga president Javier Tebas has now shared his views on the topic. Tebas told Mundo Deportivo:

"Many things have to change for Leo Messi’s return to Barcelona. First off, he has to drastically lower his salary; the club must offload players and other things that they are yet to do. They are the only ones who can do it. We will not change the rules."

He further added in a stunning statement:

"Messi can’t be at Barcelona or PSG next season."

Messi left the Catalan club teary-eyed in the summer of 2021. The Blaugrana couldn't renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Messi, Barca's greatest-ever player, was forced to make a move to France and start a new chapter in his career.

The legendary Argentine striker has so far played 66 games for the Parisians, scoring 29 goals and providing 33 assists.

