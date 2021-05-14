Barcelona confident of signing Manchester United target - Reports

Barcelona are convinced they can sign Erling Haaland this summer. The Catalan giants are keen on bringing in big players to challenge for trophies next season.

According to a report in Sport, Joan Laporta, the Barcelona club president, has been working hard to secure the signing of Erling Haaland this summer. The report claims the move for the Borussia Dortmund star will not be a surprise as the club are working on getting their finances ready for a move in June.

HAALAND BULLIED UPAMECANO ON THIS GOAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/FvXmiltFR8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 13, 2021

Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland's father have met with clubs in recent weeks to discuss the possibility of him moving in the summer. Barcelona were one of the clubs and are reportedly keen on getting the deal done.

Joan Laporta confirmed his intentions to sign Erling Haaland even before he became Barcelona's president. During his campaign, he said:

"I have all the cards ready to deal with these situations. It's because of the experience and the knowledge I have of the people who could intervene in all these situations. I want to send a message of calm to the Barcelona fans. We will be economically sustainable again and if we need to improve the sports teams, I have all the cards ready to be played."

Rio Ferdinand wants Barcelona target at Manchester United

Erling Haaland is the most sought-after striker in the world right now, and several top clubs are keen on signing him.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the Norwegian, and Rio Ferdinand wants his former side to sign him.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel:

"You know what, they've just got to go and give everything to get Haaland, I don't care. I don't like to talk about players coming from other teams but this guy man, we can't afford to let this guy go anywhere else. His only destination is England, that's the only place he's going. If he goes anywhere else I'd be so surprised."

"Born here, born and bred. He obviously loves English football, his dad played here. I'm sure it's one of his dreams to come and play in England. Why not in the red shirt at Old Trafford? Be the guy that brings trophies back to Man United and brings the successful period back. Be that guy."

Apart from Barcelona and Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool and Juventus have also been linked with Erling Haaland.