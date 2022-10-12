Barcelona consider launching move to sign Arsenal and Liverpool target: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Tielemans, 25, has been a crucial player for Leicester City ever since arriving from Monaco for a fee of £35 million in the summer of 2019. He has registered 25 goals and as many assists in 168 games across all competitions for the Foxes. He also helped the club lift the FA Cup trophy in the 2020-21 season, scoring the winner in the final.

GOAL @goal



One of the great



Youri Tielemans with a SCREAMEROne of the great #FACupFinal goals! Youri Tielemans with a SCREAMER 🚀One of the great #FACupFinal goals! 😍🔥https://t.co/tuKfCmWRss

According to SPORT, Barcelona are prepared to approach Tielemans on a pre-contract signing in January as the player is in the final year of his current deal at the King Power Stadium. Blaugrana sporting director Mateu Alemany has identified the Belgian as a risk-free option.

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tipped Tielemans to be a good signing for Barcelona. He wrote:

"I think there will be many interesting opportunities out there; Youri Tielemans, for example, is not signing a new contract at Leicester and would be a fantastic signing. In my opinion, he's really underrated, but let's see where he ends up."

However, as per Calciomercato, the Catalan giants are set to face competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool. Arsenal, who were heavily linked with Tielemans earlier this summer, are also in the race to acquire the former Anderlecht man's services, according to Romano.

Earlier in August, Romano shed light on Arsenal's failed summer pursuit of the much-coveted playmaker. He told WettFreunde:

"They could sign him for next season on a free transfer in four months. That's why they have no intention of paying £35-40 million for Tielemans. But I can confirm the player has always been at the top of Arsenal's list, and, therefore, I would definitely keep him on their list of potential players."

Meanwhile, Tielemans has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season on a lacklustre note. He has netted just one goal and provided an assist in 10 appearances across all competitions this term.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Youri Tielemans isn't enjoying life at the bottom of the Premier League Youri Tielemans isn't enjoying life at the bottom of the Premier League 😬 https://t.co/omLNAIds1K

Barcelona battling Arsenal for Ruben Neves

According to SPORT, Barcelona are in a race with Arsenal for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portugal international is valued in the region of £50 million.

The Blaugrana were interested in signing Nevas in the summer but were unwilling to meet Wolves' evaluation of the player. The Blaugrana believe that the Premier League side will be forced to lower the player's price tag in the coming window.

Neves, 25, has a contract until June 2024 at the Molineux Stadium. A holding midfielder with a keen eye for a pass, he has scored 25 goals and laid out 12 assists in 221 appearances for Wolves.

Poll : 0 votes