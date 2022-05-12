Barcelona to consider offers for Frenkie de Jong and 30-year-old superstar this summer: Reports

Alongside Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona are also open to studying offers for first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, journalist Manu Carreno on El Larguero has claimed.

Despite playing impressive football since Xavi’s appointment, Barcelona were comfortably beaten in the La Liga title race by arch-rivals Real Madrid. To make sure they are better equipped next term, some important signings are needed.

In order to operate under the new La Liga rules, Barca cannot overspend on wages and new players. They need to first generate important funds, and are hence contemplating offloading two first-team stars.

Former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong is the first name on the list. The midfielder has not necessarily won critics over with his performances this season, but Barca consider him to be their most valuable yet disposable asset.

The Dutch international, who turns 25 today (May 12), still has age on his side and can thrive if deployed in a favorable system. Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly (via Barca Blaugranes) leading the race for the player. The Catalans could make €70-80milion from De Jong’s sale.

Barcelona will sign a minimum of 5 players this summer: A right-back (Azpilicueta), a left-back (Alonso), a midfielder (Bernardo Silva), a striker (priority: Lewandowski), along with Kessié, Christensen and possibly Raphinha.

Ter Stegen is another first-team player who could be on his way out of Catalonia this summer. The 30-year-old German shot-stopper, who joined the club in 2014, still has several years of top-level football left in him, making him a valuable asset.

The goalkeeper has had his fair share of rough patches, but his recent performances have been quite encouraging. If the Blaugrana do end up selling him, they could have a hard time finding a capable replacement.

In terms of arrivals, the Blaugrana have supposedly (via Tribal Football) signed AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen. Both are expected to join as free agents in the summer.

Letting Frenkie de Jong go could be a blunder for Barcelona

The Blaugrana signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for an €86million fee in the summer of 2019. Since then, his performances have been a mixed bag. He has scored a few goals (13) and provided some assists (17), but has rarely disappointed in terms of movement and distribution.

If Kessie does arrive in the summer, De Jong will get a physical partner alongside him, one who can take care of the dirty work. That way, he would be free to do what he does best: stringing passes and delivering pin-point long balls into the area.

Frenkie de Jong: "Living in Barcelona is fantastic. I don't think there are many better places to live than in Barcelona. If Barcelona wanted to extend my contract for another six years, I would probably agree."

Barcelona’s concerns about finances are indeed legitimate, but sacrificing De Jong might not be the best course of action. The player admittedly loves the club, the city, and the culture, which is something money cannot buy. Unless Barcelona bring in a brilliant replacement in the summer itself, they could sorely miss De Jong’s composure in the middle of the park.

