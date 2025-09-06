Barcelona consider terminating completely unnoticed Marcus Rashford’s loan deal from Manchester United as rumored reason comes to light

Barcelona are reportedly plotting to send Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United as he has been completely unnoticed in their matches this season. The Catalan side have an option to sign him permanently net summer, but are not impressed with the Englishman.
Rashford was out of Ruben Amorim's plans at Old Trafford since December 2024 and was loaned out to Aston Villa for the second half of the 2024/25 season. He has now joined Barcelona on a season-long loan, with the Catalan side having an option to sign him permanently for £30 million next summer.
According to a report in El Nacional, the Barcelona board does not see any reason to sign Rashford permanently next summer. The Manchester United loanee's failure to register a goal or an assist in the three LaLiga matches, despite playing just 94 minutes, has already started to raise questions about his need at the club.
The report adds that the Spanish champions will need to pay £4.3 million as a penalty if they opt not to sign Rashford next summer. The Red Devils gave Chelsea a similar option last season when they loaned in Jadon Sancho, and the Blues paid £5 million after failing to reach an agreement with the Englishman.
The Rashford report comes just days after Barcelona legend Rivaldo backed Rashford to do well. He said:
"He has everything to stand out, especially with the great coach he'll have by his side. That will help him a lot in his development. It's a different league to the English one. I think he'll have more opportunities, more chances to show his quality and achieve something big there."
The Catalan side signed Rashford after failing to sign Nico Williams and Luis Diaz. The Spaniard signed a new deal at Athletic Bilbao, while the Colombian joined Bayern Munich.
Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford explains why Manchester United are not doing well
Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford was on The Rest Is Football podcast in August and claimed that Manchester United's failure is due to impatience. He believes that the constant change in managers has led to the club's downfall, and used them to follow Liverpool and Manchester City. He said:
"People say that we've been in a transition for years, but to be in a transition, you have to start it. The actual transition hasn't started yet. When Liverpool went through this, they got [Jürgen] Klopp and stuck with him. They didn't win in the beginning. People only remember his final few years when he was competing with [Manchester] City and winning the biggest trophies. To start a transition you have to make a plan and stick to it."
Marcus Rashford played under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim during his time at Manchester United, while Ralf Rangnick, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Michael Carrick took charge of a few matches as interim managers.