Barcelona consider terminating completely unnoticed Marcus Rashford’s loan deal from Manchester United as rumored reason comes to light

Barcelona are reportedly plotting to send Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United as he has been completely unnoticed in their matches this season. The Catalan side have an option to sign him permanently net summer, but are not impressed with the Englishman.

Ad

Rashford was out of Ruben Amorim's plans at Old Trafford since December 2024 and was loaned out to Aston Villa for the second half of the 2024/25 season. He has now joined Barcelona on a season-long loan, with the Catalan side having an option to sign him permanently for £30 million next summer.

According to a report in El Nacional, the Barcelona board does not see any reason to sign Rashford permanently next summer. The Manchester United loanee's failure to register a goal or an assist in the three LaLiga matches, despite playing just 94 minutes, has already started to raise questions about his need at the club.

Ad

Trending

The report adds that the Spanish champions will need to pay £4.3 million as a penalty if they opt not to sign Rashford next summer. The Red Devils gave Chelsea a similar option last season when they loaned in Jadon Sancho, and the Blues paid £5 million after failing to reach an agreement with the Englishman.

The Rashford report comes just days after Barcelona legend Rivaldo backed Rashford to do well. He said:

Ad

"He has everything to stand out, especially with the great coach he'll have by his side. That will help him a lot in his development. It's a different league to the English one. I think he'll have more opportunities, more chances to show his quality and achieve something big there."

The Catalan side signed Rashford after failing to sign Nico Williams and Luis Diaz. The Spaniard signed a new deal at Athletic Bilbao, while the Colombian joined Bayern Munich.

Ad

Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford explains why Manchester United are not doing well

Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford was on The Rest Is Football podcast in August and claimed that Manchester United's failure is due to impatience. He believes that the constant change in managers has led to the club's downfall, and used them to follow Liverpool and Manchester City. He said:

Ad

"People say that we've been in a transition for years, but to be in a transition, you have to start it. The actual transition hasn't started yet. When Liverpool went through this, they got [Jürgen] Klopp and stuck with him. They didn't win in the beginning. People only remember his final few years when he was competing with [Manchester] City and winning the biggest trophies. To start a transition you have to make a plan and stick to it."

Marcus Rashford played under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim during his time at Manchester United, while Ralf Rangnick, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Michael Carrick took charge of a few matches as interim managers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More