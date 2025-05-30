Barcelona considering €5-10 million loan offer for Premier League attacker: Reports

As per Sport (Barca Universal), Barcelona are momentarily willing to offer Manchester United a €5 to €10 million loan fee for Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou since January, but his transfer fee has been the major hindrance.
Several sources with details on Rashford's potential exit from Old Trafford had earlier revealed that United have placed a €43 million price tag on the left-winger. This is a fee that the Catalans are finding it difficult to splash at the moment, given their financial limitations this summer.
Hence, they are preparing a loan offer for the Englishman, whom the Blagurana's hierarchy believes would strengthen their attacking prowess. The aforementioned source also claimed that Barca are willing to cover all of Rashford's salary if he accepts a reduction from his current pay.
However, Manchester United are unwilling to loan out Rashford. Rather, the Red Devils are looking for a move that will permanently move the English star from Old Trafford.
Rashford, who appears to be keen on leaving United, has reportedly fallen out with Ruben Amorim. Hence, he is eager to leave the Red side of Manchester. He left the club in January on loan to join Aston Villa.
If he joins Barcelona, his attacking presence could bolster Hansi Flick's attack and improve their attacking depth. Barcelona could also be successful in their loan offer if United fails to find a suitor for the Englishman in the coming months.
What can Marcus Rashford offer Barcelona if the deal goes through?
As a player who takes up all three basic attacking positions, Rashford would enhance Barcelona's versatility. His pace and ability to finish could also be leveraged in Hansi Flick's 4-3-2-1 tactical setup.
In the absence of either Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, or Robert Lewandowski, the English star could take up their positions. Hence, helping Barca minimize and lapse that could come from the absence of either of their attacking trio.
Having featured in a tough league like the Premier League, his experience could be useful in important competitions for Barca. In 426 outings for his boyhood club (Manchester United), Rashford delivered 138 goals and 77 assists.