Barcelona considering exit from Super League project to avoid being banned from the UCL - Reports

Barcelona are contemplating an exit from the European Super League project as they look to avoid suspension from the UEFA Champions League over the ongoing Negreira case, according to MARCA.

The Blaugrana have been accused of buying influence by paying the former vice-president of Spanish football's refereeing committee, Jose Mara Enriquez Negreira, a sum of over €7 million between 2001 and 2018. The case is currently under investigation.

If proven guilty, the Catalan giants can face consequences, including a potential ban from participating in the Champions League next season. However, a recent SPORT report suggested that UEFA will not sanction Barcelona for now, and will hold their decision until the final verdict arrives from the court.

Hence, the Blaugrana are looking to cut their ties with the breakaway European Super League project as a gesture of goodwill.

La Liga president Javier Tebas previously slammed Barcelona for the Negreira case

The magnitude of allegations against Barcelona in the Negreira case is massive. Hence, if proven guilty, it could not only deter their sporting ambitions, but can also greatly damage the club's reputation.

La Liga president Javier Tebas previously spoke on the issue. He pointed out how it could affect the Blaugrana moving forward. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“It is time for him to give explanations, it is important that he comes to the Assembly on 19 April and speaks to the rest of the clubs. It is the greatest reputational damage that has been done to Spanish football in its entire history. It has been more than two months and we will see if he can clarify more than the letters he has sent to UEFA and FIFA.”

He added:

“Why did the club pay the vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees these million-dollar sums for nearly 20 years? Why did Mr. Negreira say in his appearance at the Tax Agency that it was to achieve neutrality? All this has to be clarified. Let’s see how they clarify it? I am anxious and so are the rest of the Spanish football clubs."

Fans will keep a keen eye on how the situation unfolds. Barcelona potentially being sanctioned could be a massive event in the recent history of Spanish football.

