Barcelona to contact club captains and Frenkie de Jong to discuss salary reductions - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly preparing (via Mundo Deportivo) to negotiate pay cuts with their club captains Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Gerard Pique alongside star midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Blaugrana “urgently” need to re-negotiate contracts in order to stay in line with La Liga’s 'Financial Fair Play' rules.

Barcelona find themselves in a tricky situation ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. They need to bring reinforcements in order to be more competitive next term, but must generate revenue or free up funds to sign or register new players. Barca see salary reduction as the quickest method to reduce their financial burdens and are set to start with their captains, who are the “ones with the highest chips.”

As per Mundo Deportivo, Busquets and Alba have expressed their desire to help the club. However, they are disappointed that they only got the news from the press and not from the club themselves.

Barca are set to negotiate with the duo, alongside Pique, in the coming days. Fourth captain Sergi Roberto is not part of the conversation, as he had already agreed to a 60 percent pay cut during his recent one-year contract extension.

All captains have already taken a pay cut during the pandemic and once again last summer to make room for new signings. The negotiations will take place individually as each contract is different. Alba and Busquets are reportedly prepared to re-negotiate their contracts, granted the proposed offer is respectable.

Midfielder De Jong, who is one of the club’s highest earners, will also be asked to reduce his salary if he remains at the club next season (via Barca Buzz). The Dutchman's contract runs out in 2026 and he is currently valued at €60 million.

Barcelona’s decision to re-negotiate contracts could go in Manchester United’s favor

Manchester United reportedly (via UtdPlug) want to sign Frenkie de Jong in the summer. The lack of Champions League football could have swayed De Jong to stay at Barcelona, but a reduced salary could tip the scales in United's favor.

Frenkie de Jong @DeJongFrenkie21 🏻 Disappointed to not get the win but great fighting spirit from the team🦁 Disappointed to not get the win but great fighting spirit from the team🦁💪🏻 https://t.co/qSysUpwoIe

With Erik ten Hag at the helm, the Red Devils could make De Jong their centerpiece in the middle of the park. With Paul Pogba leaving as a free agent this summer, they could even offer De Jong a considerable bump in salary.

Unless the Dutchman is determined to build a legacy at Barcelona, talks of a pay cut could compel him to think long and hard about a move to England.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far