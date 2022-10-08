Barcelona in contact with Manchester United defender - reports

Barcelona have had contact with Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, their 2023 defensive priority signing, as per SPORT.

Dalot has impressed at the start of the season, having displaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the Manchester United XI last campaign.

The Portuguese has been at Old Trafford since 2018 and, despite a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, is now a regular under Erik ten Hag.

He has made ten appearances in all competitions, providing two assists.

His performances have caught the eye of Barcelona, who have now prioritized the signing of the Portuguese full-back next summer.

The Blaugrana were linked with a move for Dalot last summer, per TeamTalk.

But they instead, they lured Arsenal's Hector Bellerin to the Nou Camp on a free transfer.

The Spaniard's form has been unconvincing, making two appearances in all competitions.

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has opted to use centre-backs Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde in the right-back role.

Meanwhile, the Spanish tactician has also handed veteran defender Sergi Roberto gametime but he is now 30 and there is uncertainty over his future.

His contract expires next summer and there is no talk of a renewal as of yet.

Contact has already reportedly been made with Dalot's camp, although the Portuguese does seem happy with life at Manchester United at present.

Dalot turned down Barcelona approach for Manchester United stay in summer

Dalot decided to stay at United

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via The United Stand), Dalot rejected interest from Barcelona in his services this past summer.

That speaks volumes of the Portuguese's mindset when it comes to his current role at United.

Under Ten Hag, the Portuguese has flourished and he has even earned himself a regular spot in Fernando Santos' Portuguese national side ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Barcelona are currently leading the La Liga table alongside El Clasico rivals Real Madrid. They have won six of their seven league fixtures.

The Blaugrana also play UEFA Champions League football whilst Manchester United are competing in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, United are sitting sixth in the Premier League with four wins and three defeats in seven.

The lure of playing in Europe's elite club competition may be enticing for Dalot to join a Blaugrana side who have been superb under Xavi.

Ten Hag's rebuild of the Red Devils is going to take time and it may be a while before they are back among the elite.

Dalot needs to decide whether he wants to be part of the Dutch tactician's revolution at Old Trafford or link-up with Barca who are looking to be back to their best.

His contract runs out next summer but United do have the option of a 12-month extension.

