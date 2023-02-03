Barcelona contact star's agent to set up contract talks - Reports

Barcelona have gotten in touch with Ousmane Dembele’s agent with the intention of extending the Frenchman’s contract, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has reported. It is believed that the club have asked the representative to set up a meeting where an extension will be discussed.

Last January, the €145 million forward turned down multiple renewal offers from Barcelona as he plotted to leave the club as a free agent in June. The two parties publicly fell out at first, but thanks to Xavi’s intervention, Dembele successfully turned his fortunes around.

Last summer, Dembele signed a two-year contract with the Blaugrana, which, according to Football Espana, contained a meager €50 million release clause. With the player’s contract set to expire at the end of next season (June 2024), Barcelona have already started plotting an extension.

According to the aforementioned report, the Catalans have already taken the first step by getting in touch with Dembele’s agent. They have asked him to put the wheels of a possible extension in motion.

Dembele, 25, has age on his side and has been in excellent form this season. The former Borussia Dortmund winger has featured in 28 games this season across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

Barcelona star Raphinha repays Xavi’s faith with excellent display against Real Betis

La Liga leaders Barca spent €58 million to sign Raphinha from Leeds United. The Brazil international has shown promise here and there but is yet to attain consistency at Camp Nou.

Ahead of Wednesday’s (1 February) clash against Real Betis, Barca boss Xavi was asked to comment on Raphinha’s underwhelming form. The Spanish coach insisted that the former Leeds man had put up respectable numbers and reiterated his faith in him.

He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It’s like the team in general, we need to create mote chances, be braver, more decisive in the final third not just Raphinha. We are missing that in general. Raphinha is very important, I have a lot of confidence in him, I have a lot of faith that he will continue to make a difference. He’s a player who I think has four goals and 8 assists, they are not bad numbers at all.”

Xavi’s pep talk seemingly did wonders for Raphinha, who emerged as one of Barcelona’s best players in their 2-1 win over Real Betis.

In the 65th minute, he connected with Alex Balde’s cross into the box to turn it in from close range. Additionally, he created a chance, won six duels, made six recoveries, and completed a cross.

