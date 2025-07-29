Barcelona contradict Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's statement as they reveal injury timeline for German superstar: Reports

Barcelona believe that Marc-Andre ter Stegen could be out for four to five months after his back surgery, according to journalist Fernando Polo. The Catalans have confirmed that the German custodian went under the knife this week to address an issue in his lower back. The statement read:

“First-team player Marc ter Stegen has successfully undergone further surgery for his lower back problems, performed by Dr. Amelie Leglise under the supervision of the club’s Medical Services at Sports Clinic Bordeaux Merignac. He is unavailable for selection, and his recovery will determine when he can return.”

The German custodian has previously stated, via a message on social media, that he hoped to be back to full fitness in three months.

“After my last operation on my back, I returned to the pitch after 66 days—almost two months; this time, the doctors believe about three months will be necessary as a precaution, to avoid any risks," wrote Ter Stegen.

However, Barcelona believe that the player could be sidelined for a longer period. The 33-year-old missed much of the last season with a knee injury, with the Catalans roping in Wojciech Szczesny to address his absence.

The LaLiga giants have already signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer as Ter Stegen's successor. Barcelona were previously expected to offload Ter Stegen this year, but recent developments have poured cold water on their plans. The German custodian is under contract at Camp Nou until 2028.

Will Andreas Christensen leave Barcelona this summer?

Andreas Christensen wants to see out his contract with Barcelona, according to SPORT. The Danish defender has entered the final year of his deal, and hasn't been offered an extension yet.

The Catalans are reportedly looking to move him on before the start of the new season. The LaLiga champions are well stocked at the back and Christensen is no longer a first team regular.

The 29-year-old's exit could help raise funds for the summer, and open up space in the salary structure. Christensen reportedly earns around €12m per year, which Barcelona are eager to remove from their wage bill.

Despite his recent struggles, Andreas Christensen is not short of options this summer. However, the player has reportedly turned down interest from multiple suitors as he wants to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou. The Dane is working hard in pre-season to regain full fitness to convince Hansi Flick.

