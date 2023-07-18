Barcelona not convinced by initial offer from Saudi Arabia to sell 26-year-old star: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia for Raphinha. They did not consider the offer good enough for the Brazilian and have decided to push it back.

As per a report by Mundo Deportivo's Achraf Ben Ayad, Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Raphinha. However, the first offer was unacceptable for the Catalan side, and they have decided to push it back.

A previous report in Mundo Deportivo claimed that Al Hilal were the club looking to sign the Brazilian this summer. They want to sign the former Leeds United star after missing out on Lionel Messi this summer.

The Saudi Pro League side had offered €500 million per season to the Argentine, but he opted to move to Inter Miami. They are now looking to get more players and see the Barcelona star is the one to go for.

Raphinha plans to stay at Barcelona this summer

Raphinha has stated that he has no plans to leave Barcelona this summer. He wants to continue with the Catalan side and has accepted that he has finally settled in at the club.

The forward was talking to Club Del Deportista earlier this summer when he claimed that things were hard at the start of the season, but he has now managed to adapt to the system. He said:

"I will continue at Barca next season and the one that comes, and the one that comes, I have many years of contract and I hope to fulfil those years and many more. Barcėlona is a city that I love, Brazilians are very happy here. My first six months were difficult. It was a start to the season in which I scored few goals, few assists and did not have a direct role in the team. But then I began to adapt better, my team-mates helped me a lot."

Before leaving for vacation, Raphinha told BarcaTV:

"I hope to be able to come back one more time...we worked hard for this, we knew what we wanted and to crown the League with this rúa is spectacular. It's better than I imagined. I would ask people to continue supporting us that next season we are going to try something more and go for the maximum titles that we can get."

Raphinha played 50 matches in his debut season for Barcelona after moving from Leeds United. He scored 10 goals for the Catalan side and assisted 12 times in all competitions.