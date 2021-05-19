Barcelona custodian set for his final game for the club amidst interest from Arsenal - Reports

Arsenal target Neto could be allowed to leave Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. He is also set to feature one last time for the Blaugrana when they face Eibar on Saturday.

With Marc-Andre ter Stegen set to undergo knee surgery, Neto will be drafted in as the goalkeeper for the final game of the season.

The Brazilian was linked with a move last summer, but manager Ronald Koeman did not want to sell him as Barcelona were without an experienced backup goalkeeper.

Arsenal were interested in signing Neto last January as well, but decided to go with Mat Ryan instead and signed him on loan until the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if Ryan will be signed permanently, as Arsenal will have the chance to sign Neto once again this summer.

Neto | Player has ‘decided to leave’ Barcelona – Last game on Saturday, move to Arsenal possible.https://t.co/e69UB8cHKn #fcblive #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 18, 2021

Barcelona signed Neto in the summer of 2019 for £23 million, and although he has done a remarkable job for the club, the 31-year old is hoping for regular first-team football next season.

Barcelona's Neto could push Bernd Leno at Arsenal

The goalkeeping department is perhaps not a priority for the Gunners this summer, but someone like Neto could push Leno and perhaps even usurp him in the lineup.

Neto’s consistency at Valencia earned him rave reviews, and a move to Barcelona followed. Unfortunately, he had to compete with one of the best goalkeepers in Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and has not seen as much game time as he would have liked.

Neto has made just 11 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season. Still only 31, he has a lot of top-flight football left in him.

Barcelona could let Brazilian goalkeeper Neto leave in the summer, with Arsenal interested in resuming their pursuit of the 31-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) — Hakeem Lawal (@HakeemOyato1) May 19, 2021

Barcelona could sell Neto and reinvest the money received from his sale elsewhere as they look to strengthen their team this summer.

Like Barcelona, Arsenal too are preparing for a big summer ahead, but Neto could be in their price range. Although his contract runs till 2023, he could cost around €10 million. Signing a goalkeeper of Neto’s quality for that price range would be a no-brainer.

Leno’s performances have been inconsistent this season, but the absence of a good second choice has meant he has often continued despite his errors.

Neto would be a good replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who Arsenal sold last summer.