Barcelona dealt blow as £50m transfer target closes in on Liverpool move - Reports

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is edging closer to a move to Liverpool despite interest from other clubs including Barcelona, according to Football Insider.

The Reds have made two major additions to their midfield this summer, signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million. They are keen to further bolster their options in the position, turning their attention towards signing a defensive midfielder.

Lavia, 19, has emerged as a top target for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a huge admirer. According to the aforementioned source, the Merseyside-based club are in talks to sign the Southampton midfielder. They are confident that the teenager wants to move to Anfield despite facing competition from Arsenal and Chelsea.

As per the report, the former Manchester City talent is also of interest to Barcelona. The Blaugrana are in the market for a new number 6 following Sergio Busquets' departure and admire Lavia's profile. However, the youngster's £50 million price tag is likely to price the La Liga champions out of a move.

Liverpool, for their part, are not prepared to meet Southampton's asking price as well. They value the Belgian at around £40 million if the report is to be believed. As talks over a compromise continue, Klopp's side are positive that they can get a deal across the line.

It's worth noting that Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City for £10.5 million last summer. The Cityzens will reportedly receive 20% of any fee the Saints receive from the midfielder's sale. Russell Martin's side are thus determined to bag as much money as they can for the player.

Lavia made 34 appearances across competitions for Southampton last season, contributing towards two goals. Despite producing impressive performances, he couldn't prevent the St. Mary's outfit from dropping down to the Championship.

PSG set to win race for Barcelona and Liverpool target

Romeo Lavia is not the only midfielder both Barcelona and Liverpool are interested in. The two European giants have also been linked with a move for Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga. The Spain U21 international has emerged as a target for several clubs after enjoying a breakthrough season with Los Celestes.

Veiga, 21, bagged 11 goals and four assists from 36 La Liga appearances for Celta Vigo last term. He netted a brace in the team's 2-1 win at home against Barcelona on the final matchday, helping them avoid relegation. The midfielder's impressive performances, coupled with his £35 million release clause, make him an attractive target for clubs.

According to Spanish journalist Pedro Pablo Parrado (h/t PSGTalk), Paris Saint-Germain are set to beat the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool to Veiga's signature. The French giants are prepared to activate the release clause in the youngster's contract. The move is driven by their manager Luis Enrique, who wants more Spanish influence in the team.

