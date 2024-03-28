Barcelona could be dealt blow in pursuit for next manager as target's current employers keen on renewing his deal- Reports

Barcelona are set to receive disappointing news as Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly in the process of renewing his deal with the national team. The former Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim tactician was one of the names on the list of targets to replace Xavi at the club.

Earlier this year, Barcelona legend Xavi announced his decision to step down from his position as manager of the club at the end of the season. The Spaniard led the club to the La Liga title last season but will leave the position unattended once the season ends. The Spanish club immediately swung into action to look for a replacement. As per SPORT, Julian Nagelsmann is one of their targets.

The young German manager had been abruptly fired from his position as Bayern Munich manager for Thomas Tuchel to take over in 2023. Nagelsmann has since been employed as manager of Germany's senior national football team. His tenure didn't have the best of starts as his side struggled in friendlies, but things have taken a turn after this month's internationals.

Germany defeated France and the Netherlands in both their friendlies this month as they prepare for Euro 2024, which they will host. Nagelsmann's side performed excellently in both games. These performances, coupled with the hopes for the side's success at the Euros, have seen the DFB choose to offer him a new contract, as per SPORT.

Nagelsmann's current deal will expire after Euro 2024, but talks have begun over a conditional extension until 2026. This would rule the manager out of the running to become Barcelona's manager for the foreseeable future.

Barcelona star returns to training as UCL clash nears

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been pictured in training as he closes in on a full recovery from his muscular injury after nearly a month out. The midfielder was taken off in the first half in their goalless draw against Athletic Club at the San Mames on March 3.

Pedri has struggled with injuries since his breakout year in 2021, with muscle problems plaguing the young midfielder. He was in tears after his latest setback against Athletic Club, but could now be close to a return.

The 21-year-old has featured only 16 times in La Liga this season and is not expected to be in the squad for Las Palmas this weekend. There is a belief, however, that he may be ready to face Paris Saint-Germain on April 10, according to SPORT.

Barcelona will face PSG at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 10. The second leg at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium will take place six days later.