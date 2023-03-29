Barcelona dealt injury setback as they scrap return date for key player - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly dropped the idea of preparing Ousmane Dembele for a return on a specific date or match, as the player is recovering much slower than originally anticipated.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT (via Football Espana), Dembele was initially expected to recover from his muscular injury by mid-March. However, the Frenchman’s recovery has not gone according to plan, which has pushed back his return date. As per the aforementioned report, Barcelona have now moved away from the idea of making Dembele fit for a certain game or date and will focus solely on his complete recovery.

It has been claimed that the Blaugrana will closely monitor Dembele’s muscular recovery and only move to the next stage if he responds well. Dembele is currently training on the pitch but is doing so without the ball. He's yet to rejoin group training, meaning it's unlikely that he will be fit for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on April 5.

Even without Dembele, who has scored eight goals and claimed seven assists in 28 games across competitions, Barcelona have managed impressive wins. They have a 12-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid atop La Liga and a 1-0 advantage in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Ansu Fati’s dad wants son to quit Barcelona over lack of playing time

Bori Fati, father of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, has said that he's angry with his son’s lack of playing time. He added that he's so annoyed with Ansu’s situation that he wants to take him to a different club.

Speaking to COPE, Bori said (via ESPN):

“I called Mateu (Alemany). He told us that Ansu is part of the club's heritage, and they have bet big on him. As a dad, I think differently, maybe I am wrong. He is your franchise player, the No.10; he took (that number) on when no one was ready to take it from (Lionel) Messi.”

He continued:

"What annoys me is how they're treating him in terms of minutes. One minute, two, three ... I am not asking for him to be a starter whatever, because all the forwards at the club are phenomenonal, but we are talking about Ansu Fati, of Spain and Barcelona, who came through La Masia. ... if you don't give him (a chance), who will you?

"If it carries on like this, I will go (back) to (the family home in) Seville, and that's that. I didn't go to the game against (Real) Madrid. I won't go to the stadium anymore. The other day Ansu asked me why I didn't go; he thought I was there. I told him I didn't fancy it."

Bori concluded:

“If it was up to me, I would take him (to another team), but (Ansu) wants to stay at Barcelona.”

Fati has featured in 38 games for Barca this season, playing only 1341 minutes, averaging just over 35 minutes per game.

In 24 La Liga games this season, he has only started nine times, playing only eight minutes between his last two league appearances. Across competitions, the La Masia graduate has scored six times and claimed three assists.

