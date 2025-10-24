Barcelona dealt massive blow as star man set to miss El Clasico against Real Madrid through injury issues: Reports

Barcelona star Raphinha is reportedly set to miss the El Clásico against Real Madrid. The two arch-rivals will face off at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on Sunday, October 26.

Ad

Raphinha last featured for Barcelona in their 3-1 win over Real Oviedo away in LaLiga on September 26. However, he has been out of action since then due to a hamstring injury. He returned to training earlier this week, and there was optimism that he could feature in the El Clásico.

However, as per journalist Gerard Romero, he had "bad feelings" towards the end of the training session on Friday, October 24. He didn't complete the session with the entire team and will miss the big clash against Real Madrid.

Ad

Trending

It is a big loss for Barca, as Raphinha was one of their best players last season, helping them win the domestic treble. He scored 34 goals and provided 26 assists in 57 games across competitions and finished fifth in the Ballon d'Or rankings. This season, the Brazilian attacker has made seven appearances, scoring three goals and contributing two assists.

Notably, the Blaugrana will also be without head coach Hansi Flick on the sidelines for their clash against Real Madrid. He is suspended after receiving back-to-back yellow cards in the Spanish top-flight.

Ad

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on facing Real Madrid

The Blaugrana had a brilliant 2024-25 campaign, as they beat Real Madrid four times across competitions. Apart from LaLiga, Barcelona also beat Los Blancos in the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey finals.

Ahead of the El Clásico on Sunday, Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo has expressed confidence in his side to win, saying (h/t fcbarcelona.com):

Ad

“We’re in good form. We have a competitive squad, and we have the quality and the conditions to win.”

He added they need to “enjoy it ... It’s a beautiful and important match, and that’s why there’s always a bit of anxiety. But in the Clásicos where we’ve enjoyed ourselves, things have gone well. And that’s what we have to do.”

Ad

Araujo has faced the Merengues 12 times across competitions, winning six times and losing six times.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick's side are second in LaLiga standings after nine games, sitting two points behind Real Madrid. They hammered Olympiacos 6-1 at home in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 21. Los Blancos, meanwhile, beat Juventus 1-0 at home in their Champions League fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More