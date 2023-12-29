Barcelona dealt massive injury blow as star man set to be out of action until March – Reports

Barcelona star Marcos Alonso is allegedly set to be out of action with a back issue, sustained earlier in December this year, until March 2024.

According to AS journalist Javi Miguel, Alonso has agreed to undergo a surgery to properly recover from his back injury. The 33-year-old left-back is currently said to be waiting for a date and time for his surgery.

In light of the recent development, Alonso is expected to miss much of Barcelona's Copa del Rey run and their Supercopa de Espana outings next month. He will also miss their first leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 contest against Serie A champions Napoli in February.

Alonso, who is in the final year of his deal, joined Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea in 2022. He has found the back of the net three times in 44 overall appearances for the Catalan outfit so far.

Barcelona target opens up on recent links

Over the past few months, Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren has popped up on a host of clubs' transfer radars, including Barcelona.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Vermeeren shared his thoughts on the latest transfer speculations. He said (h/t Sports Mole):

"If my lawyers haven't told me about it, it won't be concrete yet. In football, you never know. I would like to stay at this club for the rest of my life. Of course, you want to take it a step further but it is difficult to say when that will be possible. The puzzle must fit together."

Stating that he is keen to remain at Royal Antwerp, Vermeeren added:

"There are so many scenarios to take into account because, suppose you sign somewhere and are loaned out, but then the coach leaves... then you suddenly find yourself with another coach who may not want you. We'll see what happens. But I want to finish the season here anyway. I definitely think about things like that."

Opining on the top European leagues, the Barcelona target concluded:

"Germany is very good for your physical health. Serie A, that's more tactical. In Spain, it's all about footballing ability. In England, it's about intensity... but there is no competition yet that I really prefer. It mainly depends on the teams."

Vermeeren, 18, has bagged three goals and contributed eight assists in 65 overall matches for Royal Antwerp so far. He has also helped them lift three total trophies, including the 2022-23 Belgian Pro League title.