Barcelona dealt transfer blow as Arsenal confirm desire to pay 24-year-old's €60m release clause: Reports

Xavi Hernandez's vision for Barcelona is about to face a significant roadblock as his top target Martín Zubimendi could move to Arsenal, according to El Nacional. The Barca manager has long admired the young midfielder, believing him to be the ideal successor to the departing Sergio Busquets.

Despite Xavi's insistence on bringing Zubimendi to Camp Nou, Joan Laporta, the club president, has been unable to make the deal a reality. Real Sociedad, Zubimendi's current club, are determined not to lose one of their most valuable assets.

With a strong chance of returning to the Champions League group stage after a decade-long absence, the Basque side are even more reluctant to let go of their star player. The only way for Barcelona to secure the 24-year-old's services would be to trigger his €60 million release clause.

However, the Catalan giants are currently in the throes of a financial crisis, making it nearly impossible for them to spend such a hefty sum on a single player this summer.

Adding to Xavi's woes, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Zubimendi. Mikel Arteta, the Gunners' manager, is said to be captivated by the talented midfielder, drawing comparisons between Zubimendi and himself during his playing days.

The Gunners, unlike Barca, do not face any financial constraints and are more than willing to meet the release clause to secure their desired signing.

With Arsenal's financial muscle overpowering Barcelona's restricted purse strings, Xavi's dream of making Zubimendi a key figure in his rejuvenated squad seems to be fading. Unless a dramatic turn of events unfolds, it appears that the highly sought-after midfielder may don the red and white of north London, rather than the iconic Blaugrana stripes.

Arsenal unlikely to renew interest in Barcelona's Raphinha due to Bukayo Saka's brilliance

Arsenal are believed to be hesitant to invest heavily in a player who would rival Bukayo Saka's position, according to journalist Dean Jones (via Football Insider). This revelation comes amid speculation linking the Gunners with a move for Brazilian winger Raphinha, who has struggled to make an impact at Barcelona.

Raphinha, 26, was at the center of a heated transfer battle last year, with Chelsea and Arsenal both vying for his signature before the talented winger ultimately chose to join Barcelona. However, his stint at Barcelona has been marred by limited playing time, largely due to Xavi's preference for Ousmane Dembele on the right wing.

Raphinha's desire for more consistent game time and Barca's need to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations have cast doubt over his future at the club.

Despite the Gunners' previous interest in Raphinha, Dean Jones suggests the north London side are now unlikely to pursue him. The meteoric rise of Bukayo Saka, who has staked his claim as a key player for the Gunners, has seemingly made the club reconsider the need for another high-profile winger.

