Barcelona decide against improving contract offer for Ousmane Dembele and set timeframe for attacker to make decision: Reports

Barcelona are keen for Ousmane Dembele to take a decision on his future soon after the star rejected their most recent contract proposal, according to reports.

The Frenchman will be out of contract with the Catalans in the summer. While Dembele isn't happy with the wage cut the club want him to take, his own demands are too high for the Catalans.

The Frenchman joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a fee of €105 million in addition to add-ons. Dembele's time on the field, though, has been largely curtailed by injuries. Current manager Xavi, however, wants to keep the player in Catalonia and make him a part of his rebuilding project.

With the player's contract situation currently in a deadlock, it's unlikely that Dembele will remain at the club beyond this season.

Barcelona's vice-president Rafa Yuste remains hopeful that there will be a breakthrough in the negotiations. Speaking to the press after their Granada match, he said:

"We hope and hope that this renewal that we so desire from Dembélé, that the coach wants it and we all love, will take place as soon as possible."

Dembele missed the Catalan's first game of 2022 due to COVID-19. He returned to the side in their 2-1 Copa Del Rey win over Linares last Thursday, even scoring once. He then featured in the starting XI for the Granada match in the league. Dembele has also been included in the squad that is headed to Saudi Arabia for Barcelona's clash in the Super Cup against Real Madrid.

Dembele's situation is being closely monitored by several top clubs around Europe, such as Manchester United, who have been linked with him in the past.

Chelsea are another side rumored to be interested in the player, with head coach Thomas Tuchel even previously working with the Frenchman at Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele nearing Barcelona exit

The Blaugrana are 'waiting' on Dembele's decision but it appears to be a fool's errand at the moment.

The Frenchman already seems to have one foot through the exit door. Despite Xavi's best efforts to try to convince him to stay, Dembele's days at the club seem numbered.

If that is the case, the club stands to lose little. Dembele is currently burning a hole in their pockets with his hefty wages while missing nearly half of their games through injury.

