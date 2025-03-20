Barcelona have decided not to reinforce squad in key area in the summer: Reports

Barcelona are not planning to sign a new No. 9 this summer, according to SPORT. Reinforcing the striker position was previously considered a priority for the LaLiga giants, especially due to the lack of cover for Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalans had signed Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense in January last year to eventually replace the veteran Pole. However, the Brazilian forward turned out to be a disappointment.

Vitor Roque left Barcelona last summer to join Real Betis on loan, before ending his time in Europe to join Palmeiras permanently last month. Lewandowski has been firing on all cylinders this season, registering 35 goals from 40 games.

However, with the Polish striker set to turn 37 in August this year, the Catalans will have to lay down succession plans soon. It was previously believed that the LaLiga giants would dive into the market for an able replacement this year.

However, it now appears that Barcelona have had a change of heart, thanks to Ferran Torres' form in the No. 9 role. The Spanish forward has struggled for game time this season but has still registered 13 goals and three assists from 32 outings.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski's contract runs until 2026, and there's a belief that he could continue his golden run for another season. As such, the Catalans believe that the striker position is well covered for the short term and could postpone a move for a new No. 9 until 2026.

Are Barcelona eyeing a Feyenoord full-back?

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have set their sights on Feyenoord full-back Givairo Read, according to Diario Sport. The Catalans remain on the market for a new right-back to cover for Jules Kounde.

The Frenchman is naturally a central defender but has been very impressive in the full-back role this season. Kounde has registered three goals and eight assists from 43 games across competitions.

The LaLiga giants want to add more competition to the position before the new season, with Hector Ford failing to impress so far. Barcelona have now identified Read as a cost-effective option for the job.

The Dutch right-back has caught the eye with Feyenoord this season, registering one goal and seven assists from 27 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Camp Nou.

The player is under contract with the Eredivisie side until 2028 but isn't expected to cost a fortune. Interestingly, the 18-year-old is equally adept at operating at left-back, which also makes him an enticing prospect for the Catalan outfit.

