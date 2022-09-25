Barcelona defender set to be fit for crucial El Clasico clash against Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is set to be available for the Blaugrana's huge El Clasico encounter with arch-rivals Real Madrid on October 16, as per AS.

Kounde was sent home from international duty with France after incurring a thigh injury in their 2-0 win over Austria in the UEFA Nations League on September 22.

The centre-back underwent MRI tests to understand the extent of his injury of which a break in his femoral biceps was ruled out.

A prognosis of around three weeks on the sidelines has been set which means Kounde should be fit to face Real Madrid in the El Clasico clash.

It comes as a huge boost for Xavi Hernandez, whose side are likely to be contending with Madrid for the La Liga title this season.

Barca have made an impressive start to the campaign as they sit second in the table, two points behind Los Blancos.

Xavi's side have won five of their six league fixtures and have conceded just one goal in that time.

Kounde has made five appearances for the Blaugrana since arriving from Sevilla this past summer in a £45 million deal.

He has predominantly been used by Xavi at right-back and has impressed in the role, with Barca boasting the best goal difference in the league (17).

All eyes will be on Kounde's recovery ahead of the El Clasico with Barca eager to get one other their arch rivals.

Real Madrid have similarly made a stellar start to the season with six wins out of six which seems them leading the way in La Liga on 18 points.

Barcelona sweat on the fitness of Ronald Araujo ahead of clash with Real Madrid

Araujo may miss clash with Real Madrid

Another defender who picked up an injury on international duty was Araujo who incurred a muscular injury in Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Iran on September 23.

Barcelona have released a statement on his situation which states (via the club's official website):

"Tests carried out this morning on Saturday 24 September have shown that first team player Ronald Araujo has an avulsion of the adductor longus tendon of his right thigh. He is out and his evolution will mark his availability."

Araujo has made an equally impressive start to the campaign and has been used both at right-back and at centre-back by Xavi.

He has made seven appearances for Barcelona but faces a spell on the sidelines with no recovery date in sight as of now.

