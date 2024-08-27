Barcelona defender wants to stay despite interest from Saudi Pro League - Reports

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez reportedly wants to remain with the club amid interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad this summer. According to SPORT, the Jeddah-based team want an experienced centre-back and, as a result, are willing to make a move for the Spain international.

This would seem an ideal time to get hold of the 33-year-old, who only has a year left on his current contract at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana themselves may wish to secure a transfer fee for Martinez this window rather than letting him walk for free in 2025.

This report further claims Al-Ittihad have already established contact with the defender in an attempt to lure him out of the Catalan side. However, it looks as though Martinez wishes to stay with the Spanish giants, given the role he is set to play this season.

He's already been preferred in the starting lineup for Barcelona in their first two La Liga matches in the absence of the injured Ronald Araujo. Further, the club themselves are unwilling to let go of the experienced star due to an injury to backup centre-half Andreas Christensen.

To date, Martinez has made 27 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana but is yet to register a goal contribution. He will be expected to feature in the starting lineup when Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Tuesday (August 27).

After two matches, Hansi Flick's team are sitting third in the league standings, a point behind leaders Villarreal, who have played a game more.

Barcelona looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender amid centre-back crisis - Reports

Injuries to Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have seemingly increased the need for a new central defender to arrive in Barcelona. On top of that, it is expected that Eric Garcia will leave the club, thereby adding more pressure for such a signing.

According to SPORT, the Blaugrana have identified Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah as a potential candidate this summer (via Barca Universal). This would be a rather cheap acquisition, given the Germany international has one year left on his current agreement and is set to cost about €20 million.

However, it has been clarified that there is uncertainty about whether this deal will go through because of the time remaining in the current transfer window. If the move does materialize, it would be ideal for Barcelona, given Tah's experience of having played 355 matches across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen.

