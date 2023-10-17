Barcelona determined to do everything they can to sign 22-year-old Argentine midfielder – Reports

Barcelona are allegedly aiming to lure Alan Varela away from Porto to bolster their defensive midfield depth in the upcoming winter window.

Xavi Hernandez's outfit have been in the pursuit for a first-choice number six since Sergio Busquets' Bosman move to Inter Miami earlier this summer. They snapped up Oriel Romeu for close to €3.4 million from Girona to fill the holding midfield role ahead of this campaign.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Barcelona have identified Varela as an apt signing for next year. They are keen to make the most of the player's situation at Porto, where the star is not gaining enough prominence.

The Blaugrana, who also added Ilkay Gundogan to their ranks earlier this summer, are expected to face a tough time luring the 22-year-old away from the Estadio do Dragao. Although the midfielder's asking price is still unknown, they could reportedly succeed with a €12 million offer.

Varela, who joined Porto from his boyhood outfit Boca Juniors in a deal worth up to €11 million past August, has completed just two 90-minute outings in seven appearances this campaign. Should an opportunity arise, he could opt to join Barcelona as he would likely pop up as a key starter.

A right-footed tireless defensive midfielder, the Argentine shot to recognition during his time at Boca Juniors. He helped his former club lift five trophies, registering two goals and four assists in 111 appearances.

Barcelona scouting Arthur Vermeeren now

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that both Barcelona and Juventus are keeping close tabs on Royal Antwerp teenager Arthur Vermeeren. He wrote:

"Barcelona and Juventus have sent their scouts to follow Arthur Vermeeren recently, but there are no official bids or concrete negotiations at this stage. It’s still a very open race, with nothing advanced yet. In any case, he seems like a very good player and I'm sure he will have many opportunities soon enough."

So far, the midfielder has helped Royal Antwerp complete a domestic double last season. He has also guided them to a Belgian Super Cup triumph earlier this July, making 49 overall appearances for his team.

Due to his meteoric rise to fame, the 18-year-old star earned his first Belgium cap in a UEFA Euro qualifier earlier this month. He came on as a substitute in his side's 3-2 victory against Austria on October 13.

According to TEAMtalk, Vermeeren has drawn the interest of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the recent past.