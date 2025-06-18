Barcelona director Deco to hold direct talks with LaLiga rivals to accelerate deal for priority transfer target: Reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco is reportedly flying to Ibiza to hold talks with LaLiga rivals Athletic Bilbao for signing Nico Williams this summer. The 22-year-old Spaniard has been a major target for the Catalans since last season.

Major reported developments took place in the Barcelona-Nico Williams saga this month, with the Spaniard reportedly meeting with Deco to express his desire to sign for them. Williams informed the Catalans that he will prioritize joining them this summer and is willing to take a salary cut to help with the move. The winger reportedly made his decision despite more lucrative offers from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Following Nico Williams' decision, Barcelona have accelerated their efforts in bringing the Spaniard to the Camp Nou this summer. According to SPORT correspondent Carlos Monfort (h/t Barca Universal), director Deco and other club officials flew to Ibiza today to take further steps in finalizing the deal.

Deco and other club officials were spotted at the airport today, flying to meet Nico Williams, who's on vacation in Ibiza. Coach Hansi Flick is also spending his holidays in Ibiza, per the report. Williams has a reported release clause of €62 million, and Barcelona are set to hold talks with Athletic Bilbao regarding its payment.

They have also held talks with the Spaniard's agent over other contract details, the report states. Moreover, Williams and his entourage want the deal to be settled as soon as possible, so that he can begin pre-season with the Catalans. However, Barcelona will have to finalize major exits this summer to adhere to LaLiga's FFP rules after such a major signing.

Barcelona target Nico Williams has stopped talks with all other clubs in favor of the Catalans: Reports

Nico Williams - Source: Getty

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has stopped negotiations with all other clubs in favor of Barcelona. The Spaniard only wants to sign for the Catalans, despite interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Romano added that there is a clear green light from Williams' side, while La Blaugrana are working to finalize the terms of the deal. Their difficult financial situation is well-known, which makes it mandatory for them to take some important steps before making such a major signing. The Catalan side is working on making some exits while discussing payment terms and other important clauses in the deal.

Barca were also heavily linked to other left-wing targets, such as Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford. However, recent reports suggest Liverpool are not willing to sell Diaz, and even if they agree, he would come only for a high reported price of €80 million. Therefore, President Joan Laporta is reportedly leaning more towards signing Nico Williams.

Williams could be an ideal signing for the Catalans, especially due to his on-pitch combination with Lamine Yamal. The duo have worked well for the Spanish national team, and could also be crucial for Barca.

