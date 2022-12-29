Barcelona having doubts about superstar new signing due to lack of impact - Reports 

Barcelona reportedly have doubts over Raphinha as the Brazilian struggles to adapt at the Camp Nou since arriving this past summer.

The Blaugrana beat Arsenal and Chelsea to the signing of Raphinha, 25, from Leeds United for €58 million. He arrived at the Camp Nou with his stock rising as one of the most exciting wingers in Europe.

Raphinha had netted 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 67 appearances during his time at Elland Road. However, it has been a struggle for the Brazilian in Catalonia, as he has lacked form and failed to impress. He has made 18 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Barcelona are having doubts about the Brazilian. The club believe he's failing to reach the expectations generated by his signing.

Xavi's side expected Raphinha to have more prominence in the team than he has managed so far. Raphinha made a bright start to life at the Camp Nou but went off the boil and has only had six league starts in total.

The former Leeds winger has admitted that he's struggling. Ideally, he wants to play on the right, rather than left of the attack. However, that position is taken up by Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona reportedly know that they need to make a big money sale next summer, and Raphinha's departure is a possibility. There's a belief that there could be interest from the Premier League in his services.

Raphinha hopes to turn things around during the second half of the campaign. He has five years left in his contract with Barcelona.

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets mulling contract extension

Busquets could remain with Barcelona.

Busquets' future at Barcelona is up in the air as he enters the final few months of his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

There have been reports that he may be headed to the MLS to join David Beckham's franchise Inter Miami. Busquets also hinted that he would be departing during a Twitch stream with former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that Busquets is now leaning towards signing a new deal at the Camp Nou after talks with head coach Xavi.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi during the Barça documentary: "I asked Busquets if there were rules here, and he said there weren't. That is the first thing we have to change." Xavi during the Barça documentary: "I asked Busquets if there were rules here, and he said there weren't. That is the first thing we have to change." https://t.co/8GA9n3kXIv

The Barcelona boss is believed to have told the veteran Spaniard that he's still a key player for the side.

The 34-year-old has made 16 appearances across competitions this season, providing one assist and helping the side keep ten clean sheets. He retired from international football following Spain's Round of 16 exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

