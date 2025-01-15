Barcelona draw up 2-man shortlist as Marc-André ter Stegen successor: Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly identified Diogo Costa and Marcin Bulka as potential replacements for Marc-Andre ter Stegen. They are unsure about the German goalkeeper's future and are looking for successors.

Ter Stegen suffered a horrific patellar tendon injury in September 2024 and is expected to be out for the remainder of this season. There were already doubts over the 32-year-old, which have now further increased after his long-term injury. As per Fichajes.net, Barca are looking for potential replacements amidst uncertainty around Ter Stegen's recovery.

The Spanish giants' first option is Diogo Costa, who has hugely impressed in the last few years. He's kept 77 clean sheets in 178 games for Porto and along with his shot-stopping abilities, he's also excellent on the ball. His release clause is around €45 million, which could be an issue for Barcelona, who're already dealing with financial issues.

Another cheaper option for the Blaugrana for a potential Ter Stegen replacement is Marcin Bulka. The Polish goalkeeper has kept 25 clean sheets in 72 games for OGC Nice and is also impressive on the ball. As per Transfermarkt, his market value is €20 million with his contract expiring in 2026.

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny sends a message after red card in El Clasico

The Blaugrana convinced Wojciech Szczesny to come out of retirement and join them after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury in September. The Polish goalkeeper featured in both of Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana games earlier this month.

In the final of the competition, Barca faced arch-rivals Real Madrid and were utterly dominant. However, with the scoreline reading 5-1 in favor of Barcelona, Szczesny received a red card after a last-man tackle on Kylian Mbappe. Barca conceded just one goal after that and won the trophy.

After the game, Szczesny shared a message on Instagram, writing:

“Yes, I made a bad decision and was sent off in my first ever El Clasico! Yes, it’s not a particularly nice feeling. But experience lets me see things from a different perspective.

"In September I was retired from football and I was enjoying my life on the beaches and golf courses of Marbella. 4 months later I got to play a game that before I could only watch in TV or play on Fifa. And I was never going to hide and play this game afraid of making difficult decisions and taking risk.

He added:

“One might think that it is that attitude that caused my red card. I prefer to think that it’s precisely this attitude that led me to be where I am right now and it is thanks to my sometimes unreasonable courage that I now get to enjoy my first trophy as a Barcelona player!

"Living your life without fear may sometimes get you hurt but believe me, you get an incredible adventure in return! I love this game!"

Barcelona will next face Real Betis at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Wednesday, January 15.

