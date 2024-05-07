Barcelona draw up 3-man transfer shortlist in attempt to replace Lewandowski: Reports

Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly shortlisted three strikers to replace Robert Lewandowski next season. Lewandowski, Barça's highest scorer this season, will turn 36 in August.

Signed from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 for a fee of €45 million, the Polish striker had a convincing start to life in Barcelona. Lewandowski netted 33 times in his first season and went on to win the Pichichi award for the most goals scored in La Liga.

However, Lewandowski hit a slump coming into the 2023-24 season. The former Bayern Munich forward's form has been erratic for a major chunk of the season, prompting the club to consider alternative options for the striker position.

According to recent reports from El Nacional, Barcelona has drawn up a three-man shortlist to bolster their attacking prowess.

Alexander Isak, currently plying his trade at Newcastle United, is among the top candidates. The Swedish international is reportedly open to the idea of joining a club competing in the Champions League and contending for major titles.

Darwin Núñez, who previously played for UD Almeria in Spain, is also under consideration. The Uruguayan striker, currently at Liverpool, is attracted to the prospect of returning to Spain and Barcelona is rumored to be his preferred destination.

The third option on Barça's radar is Youssoufa Moukoko, a promising talent from Borussia Dortmund. Despite being 19, Moukoko is seen as a player with immense potential and could provide Barcelona with a more cost-effective solution compared to Isak and Núñez.

What does this mean for Vitor Roque's future at Barcelona?

The Blaugrana signed Brazilian striking sensation Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranense in January. However, Roque has struggled to secure regular playing time under coach Xavi Hernandez.

With reports suggesting that the club is exploring alternatives to Lewandowski, Roque's prospects at the club appear uncertain.

Roque's agent, Andre Cury, has ruled out the possibility of a loan move for the 19-year-old, insisting that if Xavi cannot offer him sufficient opportunities, they would consider selling him to other interested clubs. He recently told RAC1:

"We do not want a loan. If the club decides that he cannot stay, he will be sold. There are many teams interested in Vitor Roque. If the club does not give space to Vitor, we will have to look for a solution. Either he stays or he is transferred."

With the latest reports suggesting that Barça are exploring options beyond Roque to replace the veteran Robert Lewandowski, Vitor Roque's future in Catalonia remains uncertain.