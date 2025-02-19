Barcelona draw up 3-man transfer shortlist for right-back role ahead of summer window: Reports

Barcelona have drawn up a three-man shortlist to enhance the right-back position in the summer, according to a report by Fichajes.net. The list includes Manchester City's Yan Couto, Monaco's Vanderson, and Oscar Mingueza of Celta Vigo.

The report also claims that Hansi Flick believes that the right-back position needs to be strengthened. A brief overview of the current options could indicate that Jules Kounde is the preferred option, while Hector Fort is his natural replacement.

However, Barca's interest in signing a fresh right-back could be a strategic move to enhance the level of competition in the position. As one of Barca's targets, Couto is a versatile right-back who could also feature as a right-midfielder and right-winger.

The 22-year-old is on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the 2024-25 season. In 21 appearances, he has only registered one assist. However, in 14 Bundesliga appearances, he has made 15 tackles, registered 16 clearances, and won 31 out of 54 ground duels contested (via FootyStats).

Given his prospective performance which is expected to improve, Yan Couto could be a decent long-term signing for Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, Vanderson has also proven to be an energetic and defensive intuitive right-back for Monaco in recent times. In 30 appearances, he has scored two goals and provided four assists this season.

In 18 Ligue 1 games, he has registered 49 tackles, and 32 clearances and won 92 out of 156 ground duels contested (via FootyStats). Given his impressive defensive numbers, the Brazilian could be a good competitor for Kounde at right-back.

Finally, Mingueza is one of Barcelona's youth system talents. However, he left Camp Nou to join Celta Vigo as a free agent in July 2022.

The Spaniard could return to the Camp Nou in the summer. The aforementioned report also added that La Blaugrana has 50 percent of his rights. This could give Barca an edge in this potential deal.

In terms of performance, Mingueza has been decent at right-back for Celta Vigo this season. In 23 games, he has scored two goals and provided five assists. Meanwhile, in 21 La Liga appearances, the Spaniard has registered 22 tackles, and 22 defensive clearances and won 61 out of 138 ground duels contested (via FootyStats).

Given his familiarity and defensive versatility, his return could strengthen the right-back position at the Camp Nou.

How has Jules Kounde performed at right-back for Barcelona this season amid recent reinforcement speculations?

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

As Barca's first-choice right-back option, the Frenchman has been decent in defense this season. Kounde has also been able to contribute meaningfully in attack.

In 37 appearances, he has scored three goals and registered seven assists for Barcelona this season. In 24 La Liga games, Kounde has made 49 tackles, registered 37 clearances, and won 96 out of 178 ground duels contested (via FootyStats).

Given his outstanding defensive performance, he remains a key member of Flick's defense for the remainder of the season.

